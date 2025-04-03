The Milwaukee Bucks will look to continue their domination of the Philadelphia 76ers when the teams meet as part of Thursday's NBA schedule. The Bucks have won seven straight matchups over Philly, including three earlier this season. Milwaukee has also covered in five straight against the Sixers, going 6-1 against the spread (ATS) over this seven-game win streak. The Bucks are 37-38-1 versus the line in the 2024-25 NBA season, while the 76ers are 26-50 ATS.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Milwaukee is a 12-point favorites in the latest 76ers vs. Bucks odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 227.5.

76ers vs. Bucks spread: Milwaukee -12 at Caesars Sportsbook

76ers vs. Bucks over/under: 227.5 points

76ers vs. Bucks money line: Milwaukee -690, Philadelphia +496

Why the Bucks can cover

One only has to look at the respective spread records to see why Milwaukee can cover as Philadelphia has the worst ATS record in the NBA. Included in that is that the Sixers have lost eight straight versus the spread, also possess the worst spread record at home, and they are 0-3 ATS versus Milwaukee this season. Meanwhile, the Bucks have covered in five of their last seven games as they are adjusting to life without Damian Lillard (calf).

In Milwaukee's last game, a 133-123 Tuesday win over Phoenix, the Bucks shot a franchise-record 68.9% from the field. That was not only a team record, but it was the highest field goal percentage by any team since March 1998. All eight players for the Bucks that took the floor shot at least 50%, and the performance came against a middle-of-the-pack Suns defense that ranks 19th in field goal percentage allowed. Meanwhile, the Sixers rank dead-last in field goal percentage allowed, so another highly efficient game could be on tap for the Bucks. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the 76ers can cover

The Sixers are coming off a 105-91 road defeat at the hands of the New York Knicks on Tuesday, despite another strong performance from Quentin Grimes. He poured in 26 points to go along with five assists, four rebounds and three steals as he's relished increased opportunities with his fourth team in two seasons. Grimes is averaging 22 points across 23 games with Philadelphia, while knocking down 49% from the field and 38% from 3-point land.

The Sixers are also getting a nice contribution from Justin Edwards, a Philadelphia native who had his contract converted from a two-way to a standard deal in February. The 21-year-old has scored in double-figures in nine of his last 10 games, averaging 16.7 points on 41.1% 3-point shooting over that span. The litany of Philly injuries have allowed young players like Grimes and Edwards to solidify themselves as NBA players, and it's also worth noting that the Bucks are just 1-3 ATS when favored by 12 or more points. See which team to back at SportsLine.

