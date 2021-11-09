The Milwaukee Bucks travel to Wells Fargo Center to play the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night. The Bucks are looking to get back into the win column against a short-handed 76ers squad. Philadelphia will be without two of their best players in Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris, who are both in the NBA health and safety protocol after testing positive for COVID-19. The 76ers had their six-game win streak snapped on Monday night as they fell to the New York Knicks 103-96.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET from Wells Fargo Center. Milwaukee is a six-point favorite while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 215.5 in the latest Bucks vs. 76ers odds. Before making any 76ers vs. Bucks picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned over $9,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model enters Week 4 of the 2021-22 NBA season up over $500 on all top-rated NBA picks this season. It's also on a stunning 110-73 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread that dates back to last season. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bucks vs. Sixers and locked in its coveted NBA picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Sixers vs. Bucks:

Bucks vs. 76ers spread: Milwaukee -6

Bucks vs. 76ers over-under: 215.5 points

Bucks vs. 76ers money line: Milwaukee -270, Philadelphia +220

MIL: Under is 7-0 in Bucks last seven overall

PHI: 76ers are 5-1 ATS in their last six games overall

Why the Bucks can cover



Milwaukee has shot the three-ball well lately as in its last three games, the Bucks are shooting 37 percent from downtown. In a two-game stretch against the Detroit Pistons and the New York Knicks, Milwaukee hit 33 three-pointers. The Bucks have plenty of shooters around Giannis Antetokounmpo as Jrue Holiday, George Hill and Grayson Allen are all shooting at least 36 percent from deep.

Against the Detroit Pistons, Pat Connaughton went 4-5 from three while Antetokounmpo went 3-7 from beyond the arc. The following game against the New York Knicks, Allen came out and shot 6-9 from three while dropping 22 points. The Bucks are 19th in the NBA in three-point percentage (33.4).

Why the 76ers can cover

The 76ers will have to lean on some lesser-known players, but they have found plenty of success on offense and lead the league in field-goal percentage (49.6) and 3-point percentage (39.4). In its 103-96 loss to the New York Knicks on Monday, Philadelphia had five players in double digits.

Tyrese Maxey played fairly well and finished with 16 points, nine rebounds with five assists. Andre Drummond had a monster performance, where he scored 17 points and snagged 25 boards. Philadelphia is also tied for sixth in the NBA in opponents' points per game (102.6).

How to make Sixers vs. Bucks picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, projecting 217 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Bucks vs. 76ers? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.