We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on Thursday's NBA schedule as the Philadelphia 76ers will visit the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. ET at the Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee is 42-24 overall and 25-7 at home, while Philadelphia is 36-29 overall and 17-14 on the road. The Bucks are currently the No. 3 seed in the East, while the Sixers are No. 6.

The Bucks have won the last three head-to-head matchups and have covered the spread in two of those meetings. This time around, Milwaukee is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Bucks vs. 76ers odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 220 points.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 21 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 70-46 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,200.

The model has set its sights on Philadelphia vs. Milwaukee. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Bucks vs. Sixers:

Bucks vs. 76ers spread: Bucks -7.5

Bucks vs. 76ers over/under: 220 points

Bucks vs. 76ers money line: Bucks: -338, 76ers: +263

What you need to know about the 76ers

The defenses reigned supreme when the 76ers and the Knicks played on Tuesday, with Philadelphia losing 106-79. Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the 76ers struggled to work together and finished the game with only 17 assists. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as the Knicks posted 32 assists.

The Sixers are now 8-12 since reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid underwent surgery on his torn left meniscus. He's scheduled to be reevaluated soon, and Philadelphia is hopeful that he can return before the start of the NBA playoffs. The Sixers will also be without De'Anthony Melton (back) for tonight's matchup.

What you need to know about the Bucks

Meanwhile, the Bucks were dealt a punishing 129-94 loss at the hands of the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday. Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped a double-double on 30 points and 13 rebounds, but Milwaukee shot an abysmal 36.6% from the floor in the loss as a team.

The Bucks have lost three of four and have been passed by the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference standings. Opponents have shot at least 52% from the floor in all three losses, and Milwaukee now ranks bottom half of the NBA in points allowed per game (20th) and defensive rating (17th). Khris Middleton (ankle) is out for tonight, while Malik Beasley (back) is questionable.

How to make Bucks vs. 76ers picks

The model has simulated Bucks vs. Sixers 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations.

Who wins Sixers vs. Bucks, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time?