Bucks vs. 76ers odds: NBA picks for Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Ben Simmons in season finale

There's still plenty to play for in the regular-season finale for the Bucks and 76ers. Tipoff is at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday for this nationally televised contest. With a win or Cavaliers loss to the Knicks, the Sixers lock down the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, while a Bucks victory secures them on the sixth seed and a likely first-round postseason date with Cleveland.

The Sixers opened as 6.5-point favorites and are now laying 8. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has climbed one point from an opening of 218.5 to 219.5.

Before picking either side of this important contest, you need to read what SportsLine hoops expert Larry Hartstein, who has nailed 13 of his past 18 picks involving the Bucks, has to say.

Hartstein, who has a strong analytical background, has examined every matchup, every player and every trend for Bucks-76ers and locked in his pick.

Hartstein knows there's a question of how badly Milwaukee wants to win. If the Bucks lose, it likely means a first-round matchup with the banged-up Celtics, a seemingly more inviting opponent than the Cavaliers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo will play Wednesday after missing the previous two games with an ankle injury, but coach Joe Prunty will keep a close eye on his star.

The 76ers will cover if Ben Simmons becomes a more active scorer. In his previous five games, he gas passed up open shots to get Markelle Fultz, Ersan Ilyasova and Marco Belinelli more involved in the offense. Simmons is averaging over eight assists in that span, but he needs to be more selfish with the rock, especially in the lane, where he's dishing more than shooting.

So what side of Milwaukee-Philadelphia do you need to be all over on Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong point-spread pick by Hartstein, who's on an impressive 13-5 stretch picking Bucks games, to find out.