James Harden will not appear when the Philadelphia 76ers open their regular season schedule on Thursday. Harden is not with the team, though the 76ers will visit Fiserv Forum to take on the Milwaukee Bucks in a battle of elite-level teams. Philadelphia won 54 games a year ago, and reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid leads the way for the 76ers. Milwaukee won 58 games and added Damian Lillard to go along with two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. SportsLine consensus lists Milwaukee as 6-point favorites. The total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 227.5 in the latest 76ers vs. Bucks odds.

76ers vs. Bucks spread: Bucks -6

76ers vs. Bucks over/under: 227.5 points

76ers vs. Bucks money line: Bucks -243, 76ers +198

PHL: The 76ers were 26-20-1 against the spread in 2022-23 road games

MIL: The Bucks were 24-18-2 against the spread in 2022-23 home games

Why the 76ers can cover

The 76ers will be without Harden but they still have one of the best players in the NBA with Embiid. Embiid won the 2023 NBA MVP award after leading the NBA with 33.1 points per game. That was his second straight scoring title, and he is the first center to win back-to-back scoring titles since 1976. Embiid also shot a career-best 54.8% from the field while averaging 10.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocked shots per game.

The 76ers were in the top three of the NBA in offensive efficiency, scoring 1.17 points per possession, and led the league in 3-point accuracy (38.7%) and free throw accuracy (83.5%) last season. The 76ers were also in the top eight in free throw creation (25.1 attempts per game), field goal percentage (48.7%), and fast break points per game (14.7).

Why the Bucks can cover

Milwaukee has the benefit of a raucous crowd for the season opener at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks were 32-9 at home during the regular season in 2022-23, out-scoring opponents by 6.0 points per 100 possessions. Milwaukee also has an earned reputation as an elite defensive team, anchored by Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez on the back line. The Bucks were No. 4 in the NBA in defensive efficiency last season, giving up only 110.9 points per 100 possessions.

Milwaukee was even better on defense at home, and the Bucks were dominant in key categories. No team was better in dissuading 2-point attempts than Milwaukee, with opponents shooting only 51.4% inside the arc. The Bucks were also in the top three of the league in defensive rebound rate (74.5%), field goal percentage allowed (45.6%), free throw attempts allowed (21.0 per game), and assists allowed (23.9 per game) in 2022-23.

