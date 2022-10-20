Eastern Conference rivals meet up in a spotlight matchup on Thursday evening. The Milwaukee Bucks take a trip to Philadelphia to face the 76ers in prime time. Philadelphia opened its season on Tuesday with a loss to the Boston Celtics. Thursday's game serves as the season opener for the Bucks after a 51-win season in 2021-22 and a championship in 2020-21. Khris Middleton (wrist) is out for Milwaukee.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Philadelphia. Caesars Sportsbook lists Philadelphia as the 4-point favorites at home, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 225 in the latest Bucks vs. 76ers odds. Before making any 76ers vs. Bucks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four seasons. The model went a stunning 88-60 on all top-rated NBA picks last season, returning more than $2,100. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bucks vs. Sixers and locked in its NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Sixers vs. Bucks:

Bucks vs. 76ers spread: 76ers -4

Bucks vs. 76ers over/under: 225 points

Bucks vs. 76ers money line: 76ers -170, Bucks +143

MIL: The Bucks are 27-20 against the spread in the last 47 road games

PHI: The 76ers are 21-26 against the spread in the last 47 home games

Bucks vs. 76ers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Bucks can cover



Milwaukee is a dynamic offensive team. The Bucks scored 114.3 points per 100 possessions during the 2021-22 regular season, ranking in the top four of the NBA in offensive efficiency. Milwaukee was also in the top five in both 3-point percentage (36.6%) and 3-pointers per game (14.1), with the Bucks posting top 10 marks in free throw creation (22.9 attempts per game) and turnover rate (13.3%).

Giannis Antetokounmpo makes the entire thing work for Milwaukee, and the six-time All-NBA selection and two-time NBA MVP is arguably the league's best player. He averaged 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game while shooting 55.3% from the field last season, and Antetokounmpo is joined by another star-level player in veteran guard Jrue Holiday. Holiday averaged 18.3 points and 6.8 assists per game last season while also bringing elite defense at the point of attack.

Why the 76ers can cover

Philadelphia lost its season opener, but that defeat came in Boston against a top-flight team. The 76ers also shot 50% from the field and 38% from 3-point range on Tuesday, including a 35-point effort from James Harden. Philadelphia won 51 games last season with above-average efficiency metrics on both offense and defense. The 76ers are elite at creating free throw attempts, including 23.8 per game last season, and Philadelphia shot the best percentage (82.1%) of any NBA team at the line.

The 76ers were also in the top seven of the league in 3-point accuracy (36.4%), with top-tier defensive numbers in steals (7.7 per game), blocked shots (5.3 per game), assists allowed (23.7 per game) and 3-point defense (34.6%). Philadelphia also has one of the best players in the NBA in Joel Embiid, with the four-time All-NBA big man coming off a scoring title (30.6 points per game) and an MVP runner-up finish in 2021-22.

How to make 76ers vs. Bucks picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total. It also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Bucks vs. 76ers? And which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.