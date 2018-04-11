Bucks vs. 76ers: Watch NBA online, live stream info, odds, analysis, TV channel

The 76ers (51-30) have won a franchise-record 15 games in a row. On Wednesday, they have a chance to push that win streak to 16 games. They can also clinch the 3-seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. This is an incredible turnaround from winning 28 games last season.

The Bucks (44-37) have already clinched the playoffs, but they can clinch the No. 6 seed with a victory on Wednesday. If they lose, their final standing will then depend on what happens with Miami and Washington. The Bucks don't have tiebreakers in their favor.

How to watch Bucks vs. 76ers

Date: Wednesday, April 11



Wednesday, April 11 Time: 8 p.m. ET



8 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania



Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN



ESPN Streaming: watchESPN

watchESPN Follow: GameTracker

Odds and analysis



Analysis: The 76ers have exceeded everybody's expectations this season. Even the most supportive "The Process" trustees have been surprised at their accomplishments this season. Fifty-one wins, a chance at home-court advantage in the first round and in control of their own destiny on the final night of the season.

The Bucks are somehow in position to finish with the sixth seed in what has been a strange season. They fired head coach Jason Kidd mid-season, fell out of the playoffs, fought back into them and now control their own destiny as well. This hasn't been the jump-out year that many fans were hoping for, but it's had successes none the less.

This game will have serious impact on the playoff standings. While both teams are very safe in terms of a playoff berth, neither team has any reason to rest. If that's the case, then Philadelphia should have the advantage. The 76ers are rolling and should be able to put away Milwaukee for their 16th straight win.