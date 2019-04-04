Bucks vs. 76ers: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, picks, odds, analysis

The Milwaukee Bucks have spent the majority of the season atop the Eastern Conference and look like a completely different team under head coach Mike Budenholzer. However, they've been banged up in recent weeks with several players suffering injuries. Guard Malcolm Brogdon is dealing with a foot injury that will sideline him for at least the opening round of the playoffs. In addition, Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) and Khris Middleton (groin) have also missed time, but both are likely to suit up against the Philadelphia 76ers in the national spotlight.

Much like the Bucks, the Sixers are attempting to get healthy with the postseason set to get underway later this month. The team chose to rest All-Star center Joel Embiid over the last three games and Philadelphia went 1-2 in those contests. Embiid is listed as questionable for the game while Jimmy Butler (back) and JJ Redick (quad) are also listed as questionable. While none of these injuries appear to be significant, the Sixers want to be healthy when their opening-round series begins.

How to watch Bucks at 76ers

Date: Thursday, April 4

Thursday, April 4 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Streaming: fuboTV - (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available)

fuboTV - (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available) TV: TNT

TNT Live stats: GameTracker

GameTracker Odds: 76ers +4.5

Odds and Analysis

Storylines

Bucks: Antetokounmpo revealed that he is 100 percent after returning from his ankle injury. The Bucks star forward returned this week against the Brooklyn Nets and scored 30 points in 30 minutes. Antetokounmpo looked the part in his return, but it's certainly worth watching what his workload will be like with the regular season this close to wrapping up.

76ers: Philadelphia has gone 1-1 against Milwaukee so far this season, but did defeat the Bucks on March 17 in a strong performance. Embiid scored 40 points in that big win and it's worth keeping an eye on Embiid's play yet again if he ends up suiting up for Thursday's contest. The Sixers obviously are very cautious with Embiid because they'll need him at full strength if the team wants to make a deep postseason run.

Game prediction, pick

The Eastern Conference is just about decided as far as the top seeds are concerned. However, both teams are trying to get healthy and it could come down to who actually suits up for this one. Philadelphia needs a win in a bad way, and it will get it at home.