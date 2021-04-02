The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET on Friday at the Moda Center. Portland is 29-18 overall and 14-9 at home, while the Bucks are 30-17 overall and 12-10 on the road. The Bucks are 7-12-1 this season as a road favorite, while the Blazers are 3-4 as a home underdog.

Milwaukee is favored by 2.5-points in the latest Blazers vs. Bucks odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 238.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Bucks spread: Bucks -2.5

Trail Blazers vs. Bucks over-under: 238.5 points

Trail Blazers vs. Bucks money line: MIL -140, POR +120

What you need to know about the Trail Blazers

Portland's contest against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday was close at halftime, but Portland turned on the heat in the second half with 73 points. The Blazers blew past Detroit 124-101 and Damian Lillard did his thing with 33 points and 10 assists. Five other Blazers also scored in double-figures, including C.J. McCollum with 24 points.

Lillard is having another All-NBA-caliber season with averages of 29.8 points and 7.8 assists per game. He ranks third in the league in made 3-pointers (188) and ranks seventh in player efficiency rating (26.5). Recent acquisition, Norman Powell, has averaged 16.3 points per game since being traded to Portland and the Blazers recently welcomed back Jusuf Nurkic after he missed 32 games due to injury.

What you need to know about the Bucks

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Bucks and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Milwaukee wrapped it up with a 112-97 victory on the road. It was another big night for Milwaukee's Jrue Holiday, who had 28 points, eight rebounds and six assists, while Giannis Antetokounmpo posted 25 points and 10 rebounds.

As has been the case the last few seasons, the Bucks revolve around Antetokounmpo who leads the team in points, rebounds and assists. But the two-time MVP also has plenty of help as Milwaukee has six players averaging in double-figures. The Bucks could enter this matchup a little shorthanded, though, as forward P.J. Tucker (calf) is out while Bobby Portis (health protocols) and Jeff Teague (health protocols) are questionable.

