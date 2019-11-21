Bucks vs. Blazers odds, spread, line: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 21 predictions from proven model on 9-4 run

Fresh off a road victory over the Atlanta Hawks, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks will face an interesting test with a back-to-back against the Portland Trail Blazers. All-Star wing Khris Middleton (quadriceps) remains sidelined for the Bucks, while the Blazers will be very short-handed. Damian Lillard (back) joins Jusuf Nurkic (leg) and Zach Collins (shoulder) in missing Thursday's game, while there is uncertainty as to whether Hassan Whiteside (hip) and Anfernee Simons (ankle) will play for Portland. Tip-off is at 8 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum. Sportsbooks list Milwaukee as an 11.5-point home favorite, holding steady from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 230.5 in the latest Bucks vs. Blazers odds. Before you make any Blazers vs. Bucks picks and NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

Blazers vs. Bucks spread: Bucks -11.5

Blazers vs. Bucks over-under: 230.5 points

Blazers vs. Bucks money line: Bucks -821, Blazers +558

Blazers: Carmelo Anthony scored 10 points in his Portland debut

Bucks: Milwaukee enters on a five-game winning streak

The model knows that the Blazers are in dire straits from a player availability perspective, which helps to explain the double-digit point spread. Still, Portland does have a rest advantage in this game, and Milwaukee had to expend more energy than expected in order to hold off a late charge from the Hawks on Wednesday. CJ McCollum is the headliner for the Blazers with Lillard unavailable, and the veteran guard is averaging 21.3 points per game this season. He is capable of carrying the Blazers offensively in stretches and the addition of Carmelo Anthony could bring another interesting dynamic to Portland's floor spacing.

Just because the Blazers have a few edges doesn't mean Portland will cover the Bucks vs. Blazers spread on Thursday.

The model is also keenly aware that Milwaukee is playing outstanding basketball at the moment. Antetokounmpo is still in MVP form, averaging 30.5 points, 13.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists in only 32.8 minutes per contest, and his presence provides immediate optimism for the home team. The Bucks are still missing their second-best scorer in Middleton, but the supporting cast has emerged, especially in the case of talented guard Eric Bledsoe.

Milwaukee ranks as a top-five team in effective field goal percentage on both offense and defense, generating quality shots and stopping the opposition from doing so. This matchup could be particularly advantageous for the Bucks on the offensive end, where the Blazers rank in the bottom five of the NBA in creating turnovers and sending their opponents to the free throw line.

