Who's Playing
Chicago @ Milwaukee
Current Records: Chicago 46-36; Milwaukee 51-31
What to Know
The Chicago Bulls haven't won a contest against the Milwaukee Bucks since May 16 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. After a few days' rest for both teams, they will meet up at 6:30 p.m. ET April 17 at Fiserv Forum. Chicago isn't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last matchup, so don't count them out.
It was a close one, but last week the Bulls sidestepped the Minnesota Timberwolves for a 124-120 win. Chicago's power forward Patrick Williams was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 35 points.
Meanwhile, Milwaukee received a tough blow last week as they fell 133-115 to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Milwaukee was down 111-79 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Point guard Jevon Carter wasn't much of a difference maker for Milwaukee; Carter finished with only three points on 1-for-11 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.
Chicago is now 46-36 while the Bucks sit at 51-31. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bulls rank third in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48% on the season. Milwaukee has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the game boasting the third most points per game in the league at 115.5.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $68.90
Odds
The Bucks are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Bucks, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 9-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Milwaukee have won 20 out of their last 27 games against Chicago.
