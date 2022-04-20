Who's Playing
Chicago @ Milwaukee
Current Records: Chicago 0-1; Milwaukee 1-0
What to Know
After a few days' rest for both teams, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Chicago Bulls will meet up at 9:30 p.m. ET April 20 at Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee will be strutting in after a win while Chicago will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The Bulls are out to make up for these teams' game on Sunday. Milwaukee beat Chicago 93-86. Milwaukee's power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo filled up the stat sheet, posting a double-double on 27 points and 16 rebounds. That makes it three consecutive games in which Antetokounmpo has had at least 11 rebounds.
The Bucks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Milwaukee against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
Milwaukee's victory brought them up to 1-0 while Chicago's loss pulled them down to a reciprocal 0-1. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Milwaukee enters the contest with 115.5 points per game on average, good for third best in the league. Chicago has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank third in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48% on the season.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $64.80
Odds
The Bucks are a big 10-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Milwaukee have won 21 out of their last 28 games against Chicago.
- Apr 17, 2022 - Milwaukee 93 vs. Chicago 86
- Apr 05, 2022 - Milwaukee 127 vs. Chicago 106
- Mar 22, 2022 - Milwaukee 126 vs. Chicago 98
- Mar 04, 2022 - Milwaukee 118 vs. Chicago 112
- Jan 21, 2022 - Milwaukee 94 vs. Chicago 90
