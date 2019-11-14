Bucks vs. Bulls live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Milwaukee (home) vs. Chicago (away)

Current Records: Milwaukee 7-3; Chicago 4-7

What to Know

After four games on the road, the Milwaukee Bucks are heading back home. Milwaukee and the Chicago Bulls will face off in a Central Division battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Fiserv Forum. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Milwaukee and Chicago will really light up the scoreboard.

The Bucks escaped with a win on Sunday against the Oklahoma City Thunder by the margin of a single basket on Sunday, 121-119.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 37 turnovers, Chicago took down the New York Knicks 120-102 on Tuesday. PG Coby White was the offensive standout of the matchup for Chicago, as he shot 7-for-11 from downtown and finished with 27 points. White's performance made up for a slower contest against the Houston Rockets on Saturday.

Their wins bumped the Bucks to 7-3 and the Bulls to 4-7. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bucks come into the game boasting the second fewest steals given up per game in the league at 6.2. But the Bulls enter the game with 9.55 steals per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Fox Sports Net Wisconsin

Fox Sports Net Wisconsin Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $36.97

Odds

The Bucks are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Bulls.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 230

Series History

Milwaukee have won ten out of their last 16 games against Chicago.