The Milwaukee Bucks looked like they might be in a bit of trouble after Khris Middleton went down for the series in their Game 2 loss at home. You would have had no idea based on their Game 3 performance. The Bucks ratcheted up the intensity and crushed the Bulls by 30 points to take a 2-1 series lead.

Now, the series moves to a pivotal Game 4 on Sunday. Will the Bulls have a response to getting embarrassed on their own floor? Or will the Bucks continue to show why they're the defending champions? The result of this game will dictate how the rest of the series goes. A Bulls win and it's a three-game series; a Bucks win and the series is all but over.

Here's everything you need to know about Game 4:

(3) Milwaukee Bucks vs. (6) Chicago Bulls

When: Sunday, April 24 | 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 24 | 1 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: ABC | Live stream: WatchESPN

ABC | WatchESPN Odds: MIL -180; CHI +155; O/U 218.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Bucks: The Bucks did not look much like the defending champs in the first two games, as they struggled to get going on offense, were careless with the ball and had some uncharacteristic defensive lapses. All of that went out the window in Game 3, as they cruised to a wire-to-wire win that never seemed in doubt. Bobby Portis started for Middleton and went for 18 points and 16 rebounds, while Grayson Allen chipped in a playoff career-high 22 points off the bench. If the Bucks can get that kind of production from their supporting cast, they will be super tough to beat.

Bulls: So much for the Bulls grabbing momentum of the series with their Game 2 win. They came out flat at home, which really should never happen in the playoffs, and were on the back foot all night. Jrue Holiday and Wesley Matthews combined to shut down DeMar DeRozan, limiting him to 11 points on nine shots, and no one else on the Bulls could step up. DeRozan will have to bounce back in order for the Bulls to win Game 4 and get back in the series. They just don't have enough offensive firepower if he is going to play as he did in Game 3.

Prediction

The Bucks finally woke up in Game 3 and showed their championship prowess. We'll back them to keep that up in Game 4 and take full control of the series. Even without Middleton, they are still the better team. Pick: Bucks -4