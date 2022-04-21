As the Milwaukee Bucks try to take a 2-0 series lead against the Chicago Bulls, they'll have to do so without big man Bobby Portis, who was ruled out of the game after taking a shot to the eye in the first half of the game.

Portis was bleeding from the face after Bulls big man Tristan Thompson and him were fighting for positioning under the basket. Portis immediately began grabbing at his eye as he fell to ground, but there was no foul called on the play.

Here's how the play happened:

Prior to the start of the third quarter, Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham said Portis was dealing with vision problems in his right eye and was trying to see if he would be able to finish the game. However, shortly after that the Bucks officially ruled him out for the game with an abrasion to his right eye.

Losing Portis is a significant loss for Milwaukee's second unit. The veteran center is averaging a career-high 14.6 points and 9.1 rebounds this season, and has come up big on several occasions for the Bucks. In Game 1 he put up 10 points and 12 boards off the bench as a key contributor in the win. Milwaukee will hope Portis won't miss more than just Game 2 as the series shifts to Chicago for the next two contests.