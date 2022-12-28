In three games against the Chicago Bulls (14-19) last season, Milwaukee Bucks (22-11) swingman Khris Middleton averaged 19 points, 6.7 rebounds and six assists. He won't be available for the Bucks on Wednesday when the teams meet for the second time this season, as Milwaukee looks to snap a three-game losing streak. Chicago won the first matchup between the two in late November when DeMar DeRozan scored 36 points in a 118-113 victory.

Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET from the United Center, where Chicago is 7-8 this season. Milwaukee is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Bulls vs. Bucks odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 231.

Bulls vs. Bucks spread: Bulls +2.5

Bulls vs. Bucks over/under: 231 points

Bulls vs. Bucks money line: Chicago +115, Milwaukee -135

What you need to know about the Bulls

Chicago struggled through a disappointing loss to the lowly Houston Rockets on Monday, 133-118. Center Nikola Vucevic wasn't much of a difference maker for Chicago, and he finished with just 10 points on 4-for-13 shooting in his 29 minutes. DeRozan was the top scorer for the Bulls, and he came away with 31 points, nine assists and five rebounds.

The Bulls had won their previous three games before slipping against Houston. Over their last four games overall, they've shot 50.3% from the field and hit 38.8% of their 3-pointers. Chicago has been without one of its defensive stoppers in Alex Caruso for the past two games with a shoulder injury, but he is questionable to return on Wednesday. In his absence, Chicago's opponents shot 52.8% from the floor and hit 41.8% of their threes.

What you need to know about the Bucks

Milwaukee's recent frustrations continued on Christmas when it lost to the Boston Celtics, 139-118. The losing side was boosted by point guard Jrue Holiday, who had 23 points and seven assists in addition to six rebounds. However, the Bucks will be without Holiday on Wednesday as he deals with an illness.

One of the things that Milwaukee has excelled at this season has been clearing the boards, as the Bucks lead the league in defensive rebounds (36.3) and are second in total rebounds (48) per game. In addition to leading the team in scoring, Giannis Antetokounmpo is the team's top rebounder, with 11.2 per game, and Bobby Portis averages 10.0 per outing. Meanwhile, rebounding isn't Chicago's forte, as the Bulls rank 26th in the league in total rebounds, with 42 per contest.

