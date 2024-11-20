An Eastern Conference battle features the Milwaukee Bucks (5-9) hosting the Chicago Bulls (6-9) on Wednesday night. The Bulls beat the Detroit Pistons 122-112 on Sunday, snapping their two-game losing streak. After starting the season off 1-6, the Bucks have won three of their last four games. On Nov. 18, Milwaukee defeated the Houston Rockets 101-100 after Damian Lillard hit a go-ahead layup in the final seconds of the game. Khris Middleton (ankle) remains out for Milwaukee. Lonzo Ball (wrist) will be sidelined for the Bulls.

Tip-off from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Milwaukee is an 8-point favorite in the latest Bucks vs. Bulls odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 238.

Bulls vs. Bucks spread: Milwaukee -8

Bulls vs. Bucks over/under: 238 points

Bulls vs. Bucks money line: Milwaukee -339, Chicago +269

CHI: 7-8 ATS this season

MIL: 4-9-1 ATS this season

Why the Bucks can cover

Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee, probable) is a dominant difference-maker in the frontcourt. Antetokounmpo uses his bruising strength to overpower defenders in the paint and plays relentless defense. The eight-time All-Star is first in the NBA in points (31.4), fourth in rebounds (12.4) and eighth in field percentage (60.1%). He has 12 double-doubles this season. In his last outing, Antetokounmpo had 20 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks.

Lillard has the ability to score from all three levels. Lillard owns a reliable jumper and finishes in traffic with ease. The eight-time All-Star is 12th in the league in points (25.3) and assists (6.9). He's scored at least 30 points five times this season. On Nov. 7 versus the Jazz, he finished 34 points, seven assists and four threes.

Why the Bulls can cover

Guard Zach LaVine is an athletic ball handler who creates his own shot from any spot on the floor. The 29-year-old logs a team-high 21.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. He's scored at least 25 points in three of his last five matchups. In the win over the Pistons on Monday, LaVine dropped 25 points, six rebounds, five assists and shot 7-of-14 from downtown.

Center Nikola Vucevic provides Chicago with a playmaker in the frontcourt. Vucevic will be active on the glass and has a soft touch around the rim. He leads the team in rebounds (9.9) with 20.7 points per game. He's also ninth in the NBA in field-goal percentage (59%). In his last outing, Vucevic tallied 29 points and 12 rebounds. This was his 10th double-double of the season.

