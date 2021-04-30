A Central Division battle is on tap between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Chicago Bulls at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at United Center. Chicago is 26-36 overall and 12-18 at home, while Milwaukee is 38-24 overall and 18-14 on the road. The Bucks have won 11 consecutive games vs, the Bulls dating back to December of 2017.

Milwaukee is favored by one point in the latest Bulls vs. Bucks odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 219.5. Before entering any Bucks vs. Bulls picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned over $9,400 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up over $1,400 on its top-rated picks this season and entered Week 19 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 97-60 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread dating back to last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bulls vs. Bucks. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Bucks vs. Bulls:

Bulls vs. Bucks spread: Bulls +1

Bulls vs. Bucks over-under: 219.5 points

Bulls vs. Bucks money line: Milwaukee -115, Chicago -105



What you need to know about the Bulls

The Bulls went down in a lopsided loss to the New York Knicks on Wednesday, 113-94. Nikola Vucevic dropped a double-double on 26 points and 18 boards. The 94 points were the fourth-lowest total of the season. Chicago is two games behind the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Bulls have lost eight of their last 12 games. Vucevic (abductor tightness) is probable for Friday's game. Zach LaVine (health and safety protocols) remains out.

What you need to know about the Bucks

Milwaukee was upset by the Houston Rockets, the team with the NBA's worst record, on Thursday, 143-136. Giannis Antetokounmpo aggravated an ankle injury 46 seconds into the game. He did not return and his outlook is very uncertain for Friday's game.

Jrue Holiday posted a double-double on 29 points and 10 assists along with four blocks on Thursday. Milwaukee has lost four of its past seven games. The Bucks occupy the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

How to make Bulls vs. Bucks picks

The model has simulated Bulls vs. Bucks 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Bulls vs. Bucks? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bulls vs. Bucks spread to jump on Friday, all from the model that is on an incredible 97-60 roll.