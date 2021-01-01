A Central Division battle is on tap between the Chicago Bulls and the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Fiserv Forum. Both teams are 2-3; Milwaukee is 1-0 at home, while Chicago is 2-0 on the road. The Bucks have won the last 10 meetings between the teams.

Milwaukee is favored by 14.5 points in the latest Bucks vs. Bulls odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 232.5. Before entering any Bulls vs. Bucks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is up nearly $8,100 over the past two seasons. Dating back to last season, it is on a stunning 62-36 roll on top-rated picks against the spread, returning almost $2,200 on those selections alone. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bucks vs. Bulls. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Bulls vs. Bucks:

Bucks vs. Bulls spread: Bucks -14.5

Bucks vs. Bulls over-under: 232.5 points

Bucks vs. Bulls money line: Chicago +800; Milwaukee +1300

Latest Odds: Milwaukee Bucks -14.5 Bet Now

What you need to know about the Bucks

The Bucks lost for the second time in three games on Wednesday, dropping the second game of a back-to-back set with Miami, 119-108. Milwaukee had set an NBA record for 3-pointers made in a game (29) in the first matchup, a 144-97 rout. The Bucks could not hold onto a 14-point third quarter advantage on Wednesday. Milwaukee missed 25 of its last 34 shots. Giannis Antetokounmpo had a triple-double on 26 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists. Khris Middleton missed 12 of 15 shots from the field and finished with eight points.

The Bucks have three losses already this season after taking 27 games to register their third loss last year. Milwaukee is second in the NBA in scoring at 124.2 points per game. The Bucks rank third in rebounds per game (49.6). Donte DiVincenzo has now matched his career-long streak by scoring in double figures in five consecutive games. He had 15 points on Wednesday. So far, he is averaging a career-high 14.0 points per game and has hit 61.5 percent of his 3-point attempts, which is fifth-best in the league.

What you need to know about the Bulls

The Bulls beat the Wizards for the second consecutive times in as many games on Thursday, 133-130. Chicago earned the victory despite the absences of four players due to health and safety protocols. Lauri Markkanen, Chandler Hutchison, Ryan Arcidiacono and Tomas Satoransky missed the game and are not expected to play on Friday. Otto Porter scored 28 points and Zach LaVine added 22. Coby White hit two important free throws with 1:01 to play.

Seven Bulls scored in double figures for the second straight game. White and Wendell Carter had 16, Daniel Gafford and Thaddeus Young each finished with 15 and Patrick Williams added 10. Friday's game will open a five-game homestand for Chicago. LaVine is averaging 23.4 points per game, which is tied for 17th in the league. The Bulls have not beaten the Bucks since 2017.

How to make Bulls vs. Bucks picks

The model has simulated Bucks vs. Bulls 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning over on the total and it also says one side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Bucks vs. Bulls? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bucks vs. Bulls spread to jump on Friday, all from the model that is on an incredible 62-36 roll.