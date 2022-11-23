The Milwaukee Bucks will try to build on their win 119-111 win over Portland when they face the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. Milwaukee has won two of its last three games after losing three of its previous four. Meanwhile, Chicago snapped a four-game losing streak with a 121-107 win against Boston on Monday.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. Milwaukee is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Bucks vs. Bulls odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while over/under is set at 222.5.

Bucks vs. Bulls spread: Bucks -6.5

Bucks vs. Bulls over/under: 222.5 points

Bucks vs. Bulls money line: Milwaukee -260, Chicago +210

Why the Bucks can cover

Milwaukee has won two of its last three games, including a 119-111 win against Portland on Monday night. The Bucks have also dominated Chicago in recent years, winning 16 of the last 17 matchups, knocking the Bulls out of the playoffs in the first round last year. Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee with 30.1 points and 11.6 rebounds per game, making him the fifth-leading rebounder in the NBA.

He scored 37 points on 16-of-24 shooting on Monday, despite entering the game on the injury report with left calf tightness. Center Brook Lopez is the NBA's leading shot-blocker at 2.8 per game after swatting five shots against the Trail Blazers. Milwaukee has won nine of its last 10 home games, while Chicago has only covered once in its last five games.

Why the Bulls can cover

Chicago snapped its four-game losing streak with a 121-107 win against Boston on Monday, ending the Celtics' nine-game winning streak. The Bulls are led by star DeMar DeRozan, who is averaging 25.4 points and 4.2 assists per game. Nikola Vucevic, who is the league's third-leading rebounder at 11.8 per game, grabbed 13 boards and scored 12 points on Monday.

Veteran guard Goran Dragic hurt his shoulder against the Celtics, but he is not expected to miss any time. Dragic is averaging 8.7 points, 3.6 assists and 1.8 rebounds across 17 games this season.

