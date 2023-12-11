The Milwaukee Bucks (15-7) will try to put the disappointment of the in-season tournament behind them when they host the Chicago Bulls (9-14) on Monday night. Milwaukee came up short in the semifinals of the inaugural event, falling to Indiana in Las Vegas last Thursday. The Bucks are still two games ahead of the Pacers for first place in the Central Division, though. Chicago is in fourth place in the division standings, but it is riding a four-game winning streak that began with an overtime win against Milwaukee at the end of November.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. The Bucks are favored by 11.5 points in the latest Bulls vs. Bucks odds, while the over/under is 233 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Bucks vs. Bulls picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Bucks vs. Bulls spread: Bucks -11.5

Bucks vs. Bulls over/under: 233 points

Bucks vs. Bulls money line: Bucks: -589, Bulls: +432

Why the Bucks can cover

Milwaukee has multiple reasons to be motivated for Monday's game, as it is coming off a loss in the semifinals of the in-season tournament to go along with its loss to Chicago when these teams met on Nov. 30. The Bucks have already taken care of business against the Bulls at home once this season, picking up a 118-109 win on Nov. 13. Giannis Antetokounmpo poured in 35 points and completed his double-double with 11 rebounds.

He added another double-double in the loss to the Pacers last Thursday, finishing with 37 points and 10 boards. Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee with 30.5 points, 10.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists, while Damian Lillard is adding 25.6 points and 7.0 assists. The Bucks are 9-1 in their last 10 home games, and they have covered the spread in eight of their last 12 games overall.

Why the Bulls can cover

Chicago's four-game winning streak began with a 120-113 win over Milwaukee in overtime at the end of November, as center Nikola Vucevic scored 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Point guard Coby White added 23 points, seven assists and four rebounds in that game. The Bulls have added wins over the Pelicans, Hornets and Spurs, winning all three of those games by at least six points.

White scored a team-high 24 points in the win over San Antonio, while Vucevic posted a double-double with 21 points and 16 rebounds. Veteran forward DeMar DeRozan leads the Bulls with 21.8 points and 5.0 assists per game, and he needs to step up even more while second-leading scorer Zach LaVine (foot) is sidelined. Chicago has covered the spread in four of its last five games, and Milwaukee is winless against the spread in its last five divisional games.

