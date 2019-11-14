Bucks vs. Bulls odds, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 14 predictions from advanced computer

A Central Division battle is on tap between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee is 7-3 overall and 2-1 at home, while Chicago is 4-7 overall and 2-4 on the road. Chicago has lost six straight meetings in the series. The Bucks have won five of their last six. The Bucks and Bulls will meet twice in their next three games. Milwaukee is favored by 11.5 points in the latest Bucks vs. Bulls odds, while the over-under is set at 230. Before entering any Bulls vs. Bucks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Milwaukee escaped with a win on Sunday against Oklahoma City by the margin of a single basket on Sunday, 121-119. Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo looked sharp as he dropped a double-double on 35 points and 16 rebounds. Antetokounmpo scored 24 points in the second half. He leads Milwaukee in scoring with 29.7 points per game, rebounds with 14.3 per game and assists with 6.8 per game. The reigning MVP has delivered double-doubles in all 10 Milwaukee games so far.

Khris Middleton suffered a thigh injury in Sunday's game and is expected to miss three to four weeks. He was second in scoring for Milwaukee at 18.5 points per game.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 37 turnovers, Chicago took down New York 120-102 on Tuesday. Rookie Coby White scored 27 points, including 23 in the final period on a franchise-record seven three-point field goals in the last quarter. He had missed 23 of 26 3-point attempts entering the game. Otto Porter Jr. (foot) has missed the Bulls' last two games with a foot injury.

The Bucks enter the matchup with 119.9 points per game on average, good for best in the league. Less enviably, Chicago has only been able to knock down 43.5 percent of its shots, which is the fifth lowest field goal percentage in the league.

