Bucks vs. Bulls odds, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 18 predictions from advanced simulation

A Central Division battle is on tap between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at United Center. Chicago is 4-9 overall and 2-4 at home, while Milwaukee is 9-3 overall and 6-2 on the road. Milwaukee has won three in a row. Chicago has lost its last two games. Milwaukee is favored by eight points in the latest Bulls vs. Bucks odds, while the over-under is set at 229.

The model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and anyone who followed it last season saw massive returns, finishing 300-252 on all its top-rated NBA picks. On top-rated NBA picks against the spread and on the money line alone, the model returned a whopping $4,280 last season. It also enters Week 4 of the 2019-20 NBA season on a 6-2 run on all top-rated NBA picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

The model is leaning under.

Chicago was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday, as the Bulls fell 117-111 to Brooklyn. One thing holding the Bulls back was the mediocre play of Coby White; he finished with only seven points on 3 for 13 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.

Zach LaVine leads the Bulls with 21.6 points per game. Wendell Carter Jr. has eight double-double performances in his first 13 games of the season.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee didn't have too much trouble with Indiana, as the Bucks won 102-83. Among those leading the charge for Milwaukee was Giannis Antetokounmpo, who posted a double-double on 26 points and 13 rebounds along with six dimes.

This is the second meeting in five days between the two teams. The Bucks beat the Bulls 124-115 on Thursday. Antetokounmpo had 38 points, and 16 rebounds, and Eric Bledsoe finished with 31 points and eight assists. Antetokounmpo is averaging a career-best 30.1 points per game while also averaging 14.3 rebounds per game.

The Bulls have only been able to knock down 42.6 percent of their shots, which is the third lowest field-goal percentage in the league. To make matters even worse for the Bulls, the Bucks enter the game with 118.8 points per game on average, best in the league.

So who wins Bucks vs. Bulls?