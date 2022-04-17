The Milwaukee Bucks welcome the Chicago Bulls to Fiserv Forum for Game 1 of a first round tilt on Sunday afternoon. The Bucks are 51-31 overall and 27-14 at home, while Chicago is 46-36 overall and 19-22 on the road. The Bucks have dominated this series in recent years, winning nine of the last 10 meetings against Chicago.

Milwaukee is favored by 10.5-points in the latest Bucks vs. Bulls odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 229.5. Before entering any Bulls vs. Bucks picks, be sure to see the NBA playoff 2022 predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model enters the 2022 NBA playoffs on a stunning 85-55 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning almost $2,400. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bucks vs. Bulls. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Bucks vs. Bulls:

Bucks vs. Bulls spread: Bucks -10.5

Bucks vs. Bulls over-under: 229.5 points

Why the Bucks can cover

The Bucks feature one of the league's most explosive offenses. Milwaukee enters the 2022 NBA playoffs averaging 115.5 points per game, the third-best mark in the league. Milwaukee's offense is spearheaded by Giannis Antetokounmpo, who's averaging 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. In Milwaukee's 126-98 victory over the Bulls on March 22, Antetokounmpo recorded 25 points, 17 rebounds and five assists.

Forward Khris Middleton is also one of Milwaukee's main playmakers. Middleton enters Sunday's showdown averaging 20.1 points, 5.4 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game. In addition, the Bucks have won each of their last seven games at home against the Bulls.

Why the Bulls can cover

The Bulls are heavily reliant on two players, but both are elite scorers. Demar DeRozan is one of the most efficient scorers in the NBA, averaging 27.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game this season. DeRozan is hyper-efficient, shooting 50.4 percent from the floor and 35.2 percent from 3-point range, and he is flanked by Zach LaVine, who averages 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.

The Bulls averaged 111.6 points per game during the regular season, which ranked 13th in the league. Chicago finished No. 3 in the NBA in field goal percentage, converting 48 percent of attempts, and the Bulls are in the top 10 in both 3-point accuracy (36.9 percent) and free throw accuracy (81.3 percent).

How to make Bucks vs. Bulls picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, projecting 228 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits over 50 percent of the time. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Bulls vs. Bucks? And which side of the spread hits over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.