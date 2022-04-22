The first round series in the 2022 NBA playoffs between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Chicago Bulls shifts to United Center on Friday. The Bucks won Game 1 at home before the Bulls pulled a road upset in Game 2 to even the series. Chicago aims to maintain the upper hand at home in Game 3 on Friday, with Milwaukee looking to avenge an unexpected defeat. Khris Middleton (knee) and George Hill (abdominal) are out for the Bucks. Lonzo Ball (knee) and Matt Thomas (leg) are out for the Bulls.

Tipoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET in Chicago. Caesars Sportsbook lists Milwaukee as a 2.5-point road favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 222.5 in the latest Bulls vs. Bucks odds.

Bucks vs. Bulls spread: Bucks -2.5

Bucks vs. Bulls over-under: 222.5 points

Bucks vs. Bulls money line: Bucks -140, Bulls +120

MIL: The Bucks are 2-6 against the spread in the last eight games

CHI: The Bulls are 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Bucks can cover

The Bucks are missing a key piece in Middleton, but Milwaukee has plenty of star power. Giannis Antetokounmpo is arguably the best player in the NBA today, averaging 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game with top-flight defense during the regular season. In the series, Antetokounmpo is averaging 30 points, 17 rebounds, six assists and two blocks per game, and he is a terror for the opposition. Milwaukee can also lean on Jrue Holiday, who averaged 18.3 points and 6.8 assists per game this season, and both players help to form a very strong defense.

The Bucks are holding the Bulls to less than a point per possession in the first two games, and Chicago has the worst shooting mark of any team in the playoffs at 40.5 percent from the field. Milwaukee is dominant on the glass, winning on both ends and securing more than 52 percent of all rebounds. For the season, the Bucks are giving up only 1.11 points per possession with top-five marks in free throw prevention, defensive rebounding, and points allowed in the paint. Milwaukee is also above-average in fast break prevention and, overall, the Bucks have the better defense in this matchup.

Why the Bulls can cover

Chicago is an explosive offensive team, and the Bulls are playing quite well on defense so far in the series. The Bulls scored nearly 1.13 points per possession during the regular season, with top-four marks in field goal percentage (48 percent), 3-point percentage (36.9 percent) and free throw percentage (81.3 percent). Chicago also takes care of the ball at a high level, committing only 12.8 turnovers per game in the regular season and giving the ball away on only 11.9 percent of possessions in the first two games against Milwaukee.

In contrast, the Bulls are forcing a turnover on 17.7 percent of defensive possessions against the Bucks, and Milwaukee is also shooting only 64.8 percent from the free throw line. Overall, Chicago is allowing less than a point per possession against Milwaukee, and the Bucks will be in a weakened state without Middleton as a primary option on the wing. The Bulls have a powerful scorer in DeMar DeRozan, who is averaging 29.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game in the series, and United Center should be electric for Game 3.

How to make Bulls vs. Bucks picks

