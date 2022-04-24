The Chicago Bulls look to bounce back from a disappointing performance when they take the floor on Sunday afternoon in the 2022 NBA playoffs. Chicago flopped in Game 3 against the Milwaukee Bucks, losing by a 111-81 margin. That defeat gave the Bucks a 2-1 series lead, and the Bulls aim to avoid a 3-1 deficit in Game 4 at home. Khris Middleton (knee) and George Hill (abdominal) are out for the Bucks. Lonzo Ball (knee) and Matt Thomas (leg) are out for the Bulls.

Tipoff is at 1 p.m. ET in Chicago. Caesars Sportsbook lists Milwaukee as the 4.5-point road favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 218.5 in the latest Bucks vs. Bulls odds. Before making any Bulls vs. Bucks picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Bucks vs. Bulls spread: Bucks -4.5

Bucks vs. Bulls over-under: 218.5 points

Bucks vs. Bulls money line: Bucks -190, Bulls +160

MIL: The Bucks are 4-6 against the spread in the last 10 games

CHI: The Bulls are 5-6 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Bucks can cover

The Bucks are utterly dominating on the defensive end in the series. Milwaukee is allowing only 94.3 points per 100 possessions, easily the best defensive efficiency mark in the NBA playoffs. That includes the fact that Chicago is shooting only 40.1 percent from the field and 29.2 percent from 3-point range, both of which are league-best marks on defense. The Bucks are yielding the fewest free throw attempts (14.7 per game) in the playoffs, and Milwaukee is controlling the defensive glass in securing 80.5 percent of available rebounds.

Dating back to the regular season, the Bucks finished easily above the NBA average in defensive efficiency (111.1 points allowed per 100 possessions), and Milwaukee was No. 2 in the league in defensive rebound rate (74.7 percent). The Bucks also finished in the top eight of the NBA in free throw prevention, fast break points allowed, and points allowed in the paint, with opponents shooting only 45.6 percent against Milwaukee.

Why the Bulls can cover

Chicago has struggled at times in the series, but the Bulls are potent on offense. Chicago shot 48.0 percent from the field during the regular season, the No. 3 mark in the NBA, and the Bulls landed in the top four in 3-point accuracy (36.9 percent) and free throw accuracy (81.3 percent). The Bulls take care of the ball, committing only 12.8 turnovers per game during the 2021-22 season, and Chicago averaged 1.86 assists for every giveaway.

DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine are each capable of carrying the offense, with both players averaging more than 24 points per game in the regular season, and the Bulls have performed well defensively in the first three games. Chicago is holding Milwaukee to only 1.04 points per possession in the series, and the Bulls have a stellar defensive rebound rate of 75.2 percent. Milwaukee has a weakness at the free throw line, making only 66 percent of attempts against Chicago, and the Bulls finished No. 6 in the NBA in allowing only 11.7 3-pointers per game during the regular season.

