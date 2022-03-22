Fiserv Forum hosts a Central Division clash between the Chicago Bulls and the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday evening. Milwaukee is 44-27 this season, including an 8-2 mark in the last 10 games. Chicago (42-19) is 16-19 on the road this season and facing a back-to-back with travel after a home game on Monday. The Bulls have an uncertain injury report with the quick turnaround. Khris Middleton (wrist) is out for Milwaukee, with Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) listed as probable.

Tipoff is at 8 p.m. ET in Milwaukee. Caesars Sportsbook lists Milwaukee as the 6.5-point home favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 231.5 in the latest Bulls vs. Bucks odds.

Bulls vs. Bucks spread: Bucks -6.5

Bulls vs. Bucks over-under: 231.5 points

Bulls vs. Bucks money line: Bucks -260, Bulls +210

CHI: The Bulls are 8-5 against the spread in Central Division games

MIL: The Bucks are 6-6 against the spread in Central Division games

Why the Bulls can cover



The Bulls should benefit from Milwaukee's shortcomings. The Bucks are last in the NBA in 3-pointers allowed per game, and Milwaukee is No. 28 in the league in blocked shots. Milwaukee is also in the bottom quartile of the league in turnover creation on defense, and Chicago's offense is highly potent. The Bulls are scoring more than 1.12 points per possession, ranking in the top 10 of the NBA in offensive efficiency.

Chicago is in the top three of the NBA in field-goal percentage at 48 percent, and the Bulls are making 37 percent of 3-point attempts. The Bulls are also elite at the free throw line, making more than 81 percent of attempts, and Chicago has a sterling 13 percent turnover rate. On defense, the Bulls are excellent on the glass, securing nearly 74 percent of available rebounds. Closing possessions can provide an intriguing baseline for defensive efficiency.

Why the Bucks can cover

The Bucks are very good on both ends of the floor. On defense, Milwaukee allows only 1.10 points per possession to opponents, and the Bucks are in the top 10 of the NBA in field-goal accuracy allowed at 45.3 percent. Milwaukee is No. 6 in the NBA in free-throw prevention, yielding 20.2 attempts per game, and the Bucks are in the top four of the league in defensive rebound rate (74.3 percent), fast-break points allowed (11.0 per game) and points allowed in the paint (43.3 per game).

On offense, the Bucks are elite, scoring nearly 1.14 points per possession and making almost 37 percent of 3-point attempts. Both marks rank in the top five of the NBA, and Milwaukee is above-average in field-goal percentage, free-throw attempts, turnover prevention, and fast-break points. Chicago is in the bottom 10 of the NBA in defensive rating and turnover creation rate, with the Bulls struggling mightily in preventing 3-point accuracy for opponents.

How to make Bulls vs. Bucks picks

