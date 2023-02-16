The Milwaukee Bucks put the NBA's longest active winning streak on the line on Thursday evening. The Bucks visit United Center to face the Chicago Bulls, and Milwaukee is 40-17 this season. Chicago is on the second night of a back-to-back set, leaving uncertainty with its injury report, though the Bulls are 2-0 against the Bucks this season. Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for the Bucks, with Pat Connaughton (calf), Jae Crowder (reconditioning), and Bobby Portis (knee) ruled out.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET in Chicago. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Bucks as 8-point road favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 230 in the latest Bucks vs. Bulls odds.

Bucks vs. Bulls spread: Bucks -8

Bucks vs. Bulls over/under: 230 points

Bucks vs. Bulls money line: Bucks -345, Bulls +270

Milwaukee: The Bucks are 13-12-3 against the spread in road games

Chicago: The Bulls are 5-4-1 against the spread with no rest



Why the Bucks can cover



Milwaukee is the hottest team in the NBA, winning 11 straight games, and the Bucks boast one of the best defenses in the league. Milwaukee is giving up only 109.7 points per 100 possessions, No. 2 in the NBA, and opponents shoot only 45.4% from the field against the Bucks. That includes top-four marks in 3-point defense (34.6%) and 2-point defense (51.6%), with the Bucks ranking in the top three in defensive rebound rate (74.9%) and free throw prevention (21.2 attempts per game).

Milwaukee is giving up only 13.1 second-chance points per game, and the Bucks are in the top 10 of the league in fast break points allowed (12.9 per game) and blocked shots (4.9 per game). The Bucks are also facing a scuffling Bulls offense that is in the bottom 10 of the league in offensive efficiency, offensive rebound rate, and free throw creation. Chicago also makes fewer 3-pointers per game than any team in the NBA this season.

Why the Bulls can cover

Chicago's defense provides a strong foundation. The Bulls are in the top 10 in defensive efficiency, and Chicago zooms into the top five of the league since the start of 2023. The Bulls excel on the defensive glass, leading the NBA in second-chance points allowed and landing in the top five in defensive rebound rate. Chicago is a top-10 team in opponent shooting and fast break points allowed, with Milwaukee ranking second-worst in the league in free throw accuracy (73.7%) and committing more than 15 turnovers per game.

The Bulls also have strong offensive bonafides, including top-10 marks in field goal percentage, free throw percentage, and turnover rate. Chicago should also benefit from Milwaukee's conservative defensive nature, as the Bucks create the fewest turnovers (12.1 per game) in the NBA.

