Bucks vs. Cavaliers odds, line, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 14 predictions from proven computer model

A Central Division battle is on tap between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Cleveland Cavaliers at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee is 23-3 overall and 12-1 at home, while Cleveland is 6-19 overall and 3-9 on the road. The Bucks are riding a 17-game winning streak into the contest and are now 14-12 against the spread this season with covers in six of their last seven contests. The Cavaliers have covered their last two games and are now 10-13-2 against the spread overall. Milwaukee is favored by 12.5 points in the latest Bucks vs. Cavaliers odds, while the over-under is set at 224.5. Before entering any Cavaliers vs. Bucks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned almost $800 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 8 on a blistering 16-7 run on all top-rated NBA against the spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Bucks vs. Cavaliers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between Milwaukee and Memphis on Friday was still a pretty decisive one as the Bucks wrapped it up with a 127-114 win. Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was the offensive standout of the game for Milwaukee, as he posted a double-double on 37 points and 11 rebounds.

Antetokounmpo's numbers are even better than they were a season ago when he won the NBA MVP. He's averaging 31.1 points, 13.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game and his play at both ends of the floor have helped the Bucks rank third in the NBA in offensive rating (114.5), first in defensive rating (101.8), first in offensive eFG% (56.3) and second in defensive eFG% (48.7).

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Cleveland ultimately got the result it was hoping for in a 117-109 win over San Antonio on Thursday. The Cavs' success was spearheaded by the efforts of forward Kevin Love, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and 17 boards, and guard Collin Sexton, who had 28 points. The Cavaliers have the benefit of good health right now, as rookie Dylan Windler (leg) is the only player currently listed on their injury report.

So who wins Cavaliers vs. Bucks? And which side of the spread hits in nearly 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Bucks vs. Cavaliers spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.