The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Milwaukee Bucks will face off in a Central Division clash at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland is 10-12 overall and 7-5 at home, while Milwaukee is 13-8 overall and 4-6 on the road.

Milwaukee is favored by 10.5 points in the latest Cavaliers vs. Bucks odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 226. Before entering any Bucks vs. Cavaliers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is up nearly $8,100 over the past two-plus seasons. Dating back to last season, it is also on a stunning 73-44 roll on top-rated picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cavs vs. Bucks. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Bucks vs. Cavs:

Cavaliers vs. Bucks spread: Cavaliers +10.5

Cavaliers vs. Bucks over-under: 226 points

Latest Odds: Cleveland Cavaliers +10.5 Bet Now

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

Cleveland took a 121-99 walloping from the Clippers on Wednesday. Cleveland was thoroughly outmatched 69-50 in the second half. Collin Sexton had 27 points and five assists. He is questionable for Friday's game with a neck injury. Darius Garland scored 23 points. The Cavaliers have lost three of their past four games.

The Cavaliers are second worst in the league in points per game, with only 103.7 on average. Larry Nance Jr. is out for Friday's game with a wrist injury. Jarrett Allen leads the NBA in field goal percentage (.672).

What you need to know about the Bucks

Meanwhile, the Bucks made easy work of the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday in a 130-110 victory. At the end of the third quarter, Milwaukee had established a 106-72 advantage. Giannis Antetokounmpo posted a triple-double on 21 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists. Milwaukee has won four of its past six games.

The Bucks come into Friday's matchup with the second highest field goal percentage in the league at 49 percent. Milwaukee has won its last five games vs. Cleveland. In his last three games, Bobby Portis is averaging 16.7 points while shooting 68 percent from the floor.

How to make Cavaliers vs. Bucks picks

The model has simulated Cavaliers vs. Bucks 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Bucks vs. Cavaliers? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bucks vs. Cavaliers spread to jump on Friday, all from the model that is on an incredible 73-44 roll.