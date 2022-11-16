The Milwaukee Bucks and the Cleveland Cavaliers are set to square off in a Central Division matchup at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks are 10-3 overall and 7-1 at home, while Cleveland is 8-5 overall and 4-4 on the road. Both teams are dealing with significant injury issues at the moment as Donovan Mitchell battles an ankle injury for Cleveland, while Milwaukee has seven players on their injury report including Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton.

Bucks vs. Cavaliers spread: Bucks -4

Bucks vs. Cavaliers over/under: 220 points

Bucks vs. Cavaliers money line: Milwaukee -180, Cleveland +152

What you need to know about the Bucks

Milwaukee entered its contest against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. The game between them was not particularly close, with Milwaukee falling 121-106. A silver lining for the Bucks was the play of shooting guard MarJon Beauchamp, who had 20 points along with eight boards.

Giannis Antetokounmpo returned to action in the loss and had 27 points, eight rebounds and four assists in 31 minutes but gave the home fans a scare as he briefly appeared to suffer a foot injury in the second quarter. However, Antetokounmpo managed to finish the game and is expected to be in the lineup on Wednesday again.

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

Meanwhile, Cleveland was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as the Cavaliers fell 129-124 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Cleveland was down 104-84 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Point guard Darius Garland did his best for the Cavaliers, finishing with 51 points (a whopping 41% of their total) and six assists.

Garland's scoring output was critical in keeping that game competitive with Mitchell's 31.6 points per game missing from the lineup. Mitchell is questionable for Wednesday's matchup and starting center Jarrett Allen is out (ankle). So Garland may need to put the team on his back at the offensive end again.

