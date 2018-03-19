Bucks vs. Cavaliers: Watch NBA online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel

The first game of Monday's nationally televised doubleheader will feature the Milwaukee Bucks traveling to Ohio to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Milwaukee enters the contest at 37-32 on the season, which has them in seventh place in the East, while Cleveland, despite their at times tumultuous season, is in third place at 40-29.

Both teams will enter this contest on a one-game winning streak. The Bucks beat the Hawks on Saturday night, and on the same night the Cavaliers took down the Bulls.

Date: Monday, March 19



Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Quicken Loans Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio



TV: ESPN

Streaming: WatchESPN

WatchESPN Follow: GameTracker



Analysis

At this point, all eight playoff spots in the Eastern Conference are pretty much locked up. The ninth-place Detroit Pistons are 6 1/2 games back of eighth with just 13 games to go, which means they need an absolute miracle to make the postseason. But while the teams are pretty much set, the seeds are not -- which makes Monday night's contest between the Bucks and Cavaliers a vital one.

The Cavaliers are in third place entering this matchup, but are just three games ahead of the Bucks, who occupy seventh. A win for the Bucks would make sure they stay right in the race for one of the top four seeds in the East.

Cleveland is pretty banged up, as they're still without Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson, and may also be without Larry Nance Jr., Cedi Osman and Rodney Hood for this game. The Cavs will also be without coach Tyronn Lue, who announced on Monday morning that he will be taking a leave of absence due to health-related issues.

Milwaukee, too, is missing Malcolm Brogdon and Matthew Dellavedova. But the two main players everyone is looking forward to watching -- LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo -- are healthy are ready to square off. It should be an entertaining matchup.