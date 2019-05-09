Bucks vs. Celtics Game 5 score: Milwaukee finishes off Boston, advances to first Eastern finals since 2001

The Milwaukee Bucks are advancing to the Eastern Conference finals.

The Bucks will advance to their first conference finals since 2001 after defeating the Boston Celtics, 116-91, in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series.

Although Game 5 was an elimination game for the Celtics, it was one-sided almost from the beginning as Boston vastly struggled to shoot, converting on just 31.5 percent of its field-goal attempts.

Giannis Antetokounmpo posted 20 points, eight rebounds and eight assists while Kyrie Irving drastically struggled -- again -- on 6-of-17 shooting from the field while going 1-of-7 from 3-point range for 15 points.

It'll be a long offseason for the Celtics as they await Irving's free agency decision and figure out which direction they need to head into in order to take that next step into becoming a championship contender.

Meanwhile, the Bucks will await the winner of the Philadelphia 76ers-Toronto Raptors series with Game 6 of that series taking place on Thursday night.

Recap live Game 5 updates



