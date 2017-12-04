Bucks vs. Celtics Game Thread
Bucks vs. Celtics Game Thread
Tipoff starts at 6:30 PM CST
Milwaukee takes on the class of the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics, in the third of their four-game season series. Boston took the last one, peeing on the joyous night of nostalgia that was the MECCA game. Thankfully the Bucks have a shot at revenge tonight in what should be a good litmus test for whether their three-game win streak was fool’s gold or not. Milwaukee pounded Portland’s second-ranked defense just a few nights ago, we will see if they can do the same tonight against the league’s stingiest team.
Here is a link to our preview and the full game information is below.
