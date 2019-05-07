Bucks vs. Celtics: Giannis Antetokounmpo has perfect response for question regarding Marcus Smart's return
The Bucks forward had the perfect response when questioned on the Celtics player's impact in his return
The Milwaukee Bucks are feeling pretty good about themselves right about now.
After dropping Game 1 at home in disheartening fashion, the Bucks have run off three convincing victories over the Boston Celtics in their second-round series.
Despite the Celtics hounding them on defense in the first half, coupled with the energy generated by Marcus Smart's first game in the playoffs, Milwaukee defeated Boston 113-101 in Game 4 on Monday night to take a 3-1 lead.
While the Bucks will have the opportunity to close out the Celtics in Game 5 at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday night, Boston will have even more bulletin board material to feed off following Giannis Antetokounmpo's response to a question from a reporter regarding Smart's impact in his return.
While the idea of Smart's return was a nice storyline entering the game, it's safe to say that his impact was minimal -- in generous terms. The Celtics shooting guard scored just three points on 1-of-7 shooting from the field -- all 3-pointers -- and he registered the second-worst plus/minus rating on the team with his -13 rating for the game.
That all happened in just a mere 15 minutes played off of the bench.
It was probably a wise thing that Antetokounmpo didn't answer the question because there wouldn't have been anything positive to say. But the fact that he didn't say anything and just merely looked at the box score sheet says all you need to know about Smart's actual impact on the game.
With the Celtics facing potentially their last game of the season on Wednesday night, the always motivated Smart will be looking to redeem himself as he looks to help his team fend off elimination.
