Who's Playing

Boston @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Boston 41-16; Milwaukee 40-17

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks haven't won a matchup against the Boston Celtics since May 11 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. The Bucks will take on Boston at 7:30 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum after having had a few days off. Milwaukee is out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

Milwaukee didn't have too much trouble with the Los Angeles Clippers on the road this past Friday as they won 119-106. Milwaukee's power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo did his thing and had 35 points and six assists along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday Boston proved too difficult a challenge. The Celtics beat the Grizz 119-109. Boston relied on the efforts of shooting guard Derrick White, who posted a double-double on 23 points and ten assists, and center Al Horford, who had 16 points and five assists in addition to nine boards.

The Bucks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

Milwaukee suffered a grim 139-118 defeat to Boston in the teams' previous meeting last December. Maybe Milwaukee will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $55.00

Odds

The Bucks are a big 9-point favorite against the Celtics, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 10-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Boston have won 23 out of their last 44 games against Milwaukee.