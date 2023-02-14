Who's Playing
Boston @ Milwaukee
Current Records: Boston 41-16; Milwaukee 40-17
What to Know
The Milwaukee Bucks haven't won a matchup against the Boston Celtics since May 11 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. The Bucks will take on Boston at 7:30 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum after having had a few days off. Milwaukee is out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.
Milwaukee didn't have too much trouble with the Los Angeles Clippers on the road this past Friday as they won 119-106. Milwaukee's power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo did his thing and had 35 points and six assists along with eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday Boston proved too difficult a challenge. The Celtics beat the Grizz 119-109. Boston relied on the efforts of shooting guard Derrick White, who posted a double-double on 23 points and ten assists, and center Al Horford, who had 16 points and five assists in addition to nine boards.
The Bucks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.
Milwaukee suffered a grim 139-118 defeat to Boston in the teams' previous meeting last December. Maybe Milwaukee will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $55.00
Odds
The Bucks are a big 9-point favorite against the Celtics, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 10-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Boston have won 23 out of their last 44 games against Milwaukee.
- Dec 25, 2022 - Boston 139 vs. Milwaukee 118
- May 15, 2022 - Boston 109 vs. Milwaukee 81
- May 13, 2022 - Boston 108 vs. Milwaukee 95
- May 11, 2022 - Milwaukee 110 vs. Boston 107
- May 09, 2022 - Boston 116 vs. Milwaukee 108
- May 07, 2022 - Milwaukee 103 vs. Boston 101
- May 03, 2022 - Boston 109 vs. Milwaukee 86
- May 01, 2022 - Milwaukee 101 vs. Boston 89
- Apr 07, 2022 - Milwaukee 127 vs. Boston 121
- Dec 25, 2021 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Boston 113
- Dec 13, 2021 - Boston 117 vs. Milwaukee 103
- Nov 12, 2021 - Boston 122 vs. Milwaukee 113
- Mar 26, 2021 - Boston 122 vs. Milwaukee 114
- Mar 24, 2021 - Milwaukee 121 vs. Boston 119
- Dec 23, 2020 - Boston 122 vs. Milwaukee 121
- Jul 31, 2020 - Milwaukee 119 vs. Boston 112
- Jan 16, 2020 - Milwaukee 128 vs. Boston 123
- Oct 30, 2019 - Boston 116 vs. Milwaukee 105
- May 08, 2019 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Boston 91
- May 06, 2019 - Milwaukee 113 vs. Boston 101
- May 03, 2019 - Milwaukee 123 vs. Boston 116
- Apr 30, 2019 - Milwaukee 123 vs. Boston 102
- Apr 28, 2019 - Boston 112 vs. Milwaukee 90
- Feb 21, 2019 - Milwaukee 98 vs. Boston 97
- Dec 21, 2018 - Milwaukee 120 vs. Boston 107
- Nov 01, 2018 - Boston 117 vs. Milwaukee 113
- Apr 28, 2018 - Boston 112 vs. Milwaukee 96
- Apr 26, 2018 - Milwaukee 97 vs. Boston 86
- Apr 24, 2018 - Boston 92 vs. Milwaukee 87
- Apr 22, 2018 - Milwaukee 104 vs. Boston 102
- Apr 20, 2018 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Boston 92
- Apr 17, 2018 - Boston 120 vs. Milwaukee 106
- Apr 15, 2018 - Boston 113 vs. Milwaukee 107
- Apr 03, 2018 - Milwaukee 106 vs. Boston 102
- Dec 04, 2017 - Boston 111 vs. Milwaukee 100
- Oct 26, 2017 - Boston 96 vs. Milwaukee 89
- Oct 18, 2017 - Milwaukee 108 vs. Boston 100
- Apr 12, 2017 - Boston 112 vs. Milwaukee 94
- Mar 29, 2017 - Milwaukee 103 vs. Boston 100
- Jan 28, 2017 - Boston 112 vs. Milwaukee 108
- Apr 08, 2016 - Boston 124 vs. Milwaukee 109
- Feb 25, 2016 - Boston 112 vs. Milwaukee 107
- Feb 09, 2016 - Milwaukee 112 vs. Boston 111
- Nov 10, 2015 - Boston 99 vs. Milwaukee 83