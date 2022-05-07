Who's Playing

Boston @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Boston 1-1; Milwaukee 1-1

What to Know

The Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks are even-steven against one another since November of 2015 (19-19), but not for long. After a few days' rest for both teams, they will meet up at 3:30 p.m. ET May 7 at Fiserv Forum. The Celtics should still be riding high after a big victory, while Milwaukee will be looking to get back in the win column.

Boston is hoping for another win. They took their game against the Bucks on Tuesday by a conclusive 109-86 score. With Boston ahead 65-40 at the half, the matchup was all but over already. Their shooting guard Jaylen Brown looked sharp as he shot 6-for-10 from downtown and finished with 30 points, six dimes and five boards.

Boston is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Detroit Pistons Feb. 16 easily too and instead slipped up with a 112-111. In other words, don't count Milwaukee out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $98.00

Odds

The Bucks are a slight 2-point favorite against the Celtics, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Milwaukee and Boston both have 19 wins in their last 38 games.