Bucks vs. Celtics: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Bucks vs. Celtics basketball game
Who's Playing
Boston @ Milwaukee
Current Records: Boston 27-12; Milwaukee 36-6
What to Know
The Milwaukee Bucks' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Boston Celtics at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Fiserv Forum. Boston will need to watch out since Milwaukee has now posted big point totals in their last three contests.
Milwaukee took their game against the New York Knicks on Tuesday by a conclusive 128-102 score. The over/under? 230. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.
Meanwhile, the point spread favored Boston on Wednesday, but luck did not. They took a hard 116-103 fall against the Detroit Pistons. A silver lining for the Celtics was the play of SF Gordon Hayward, who had 25 points in addition to seven rebounds.
Milwaukee's victory brought them up to 36-6 while Boston's loss pulled them down to 27-12. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Milwaukee have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.20%, which places them first in the league. As for the Celtics, they enter the matchup with only 104.6 points allowed per game on average, good for second best in the league. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: TNT
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $43.88
Odds
The Bucks are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Celtics, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 224
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Boston have won 14 out of their last 27 games against Milwaukee.
- Oct 30, 2019 - Boston 116 vs. Milwaukee 105
- May 08, 2019 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Boston 91
- May 06, 2019 - Milwaukee 113 vs. Boston 101
- May 03, 2019 - Milwaukee 123 vs. Boston 116
- Apr 30, 2019 - Milwaukee 123 vs. Boston 102
- Apr 28, 2019 - Boston 112 vs. Milwaukee 90
- Feb 21, 2019 - Milwaukee 98 vs. Boston 97
- Dec 21, 2018 - Milwaukee 120 vs. Boston 107
- Nov 01, 2018 - Boston 117 vs. Milwaukee 113
- Apr 28, 2018 - Boston 112 vs. Milwaukee 96
- Apr 26, 2018 - Milwaukee 97 vs. Boston 86
- Apr 24, 2018 - Boston 92 vs. Milwaukee 87
- Apr 22, 2018 - Milwaukee 104 vs. Boston 102
- Apr 20, 2018 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Boston 92
- Apr 17, 2018 - Boston 120 vs. Milwaukee 106
- Apr 15, 2018 - Boston 113 vs. Milwaukee 107
- Apr 03, 2018 - Milwaukee 106 vs. Boston 102
- Dec 04, 2017 - Boston 111 vs. Milwaukee 100
- Oct 26, 2017 - Boston 96 vs. Milwaukee 89
- Oct 18, 2017 - Milwaukee 108 vs. Boston 100
- Apr 12, 2017 - Boston 112 vs. Milwaukee 94
- Mar 29, 2017 - Milwaukee 103 vs. Boston 100
- Jan 28, 2017 - Boston 112 vs. Milwaukee 108
- Apr 08, 2016 - Boston 124 vs. Milwaukee 109
- Feb 25, 2016 - Boston 112 vs. Milwaukee 107
- Feb 09, 2016 - Milwaukee 112 vs. Boston 111
- Nov 10, 2015 - Boston 99 vs. Milwaukee 83
