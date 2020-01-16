Bucks vs. Celtics: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Boston @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Boston 27-12; Milwaukee 36-6

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Boston Celtics at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Fiserv Forum. Boston will need to watch out since Milwaukee has now posted big point totals in their last three contests.

Milwaukee took their game against the New York Knicks on Tuesday by a conclusive 128-102 score. The over/under? 230. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Boston on Wednesday, but luck did not. They took a hard 116-103 fall against the Detroit Pistons. A silver lining for the Celtics was the play of SF Gordon Hayward, who had 25 points in addition to seven rebounds.

Milwaukee's victory brought them up to 36-6 while Boston's loss pulled them down to 27-12. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Milwaukee have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.20%, which places them first in the league. As for the Celtics, they enter the matchup with only 104.6 points allowed per game on average, good for second best in the league. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: TNT

Odds

The Bucks are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Celtics, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 224

Series History

Boston have won 14 out of their last 27 games against Milwaukee.