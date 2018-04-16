Bucks vs. Celtics odds, Game 2: Picks for 2018 NBA playoffs from expert who's 15-5 on Milwaukee games

The Milwaukee Bucks committed 20 turnovers, watched five Celtics score at least 19 points and still nearly won Game 1 on Sunday, falling 113-107 in overtime. Game 2 from TD Garden tips off at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday.

Sportsbooks list Boston as a 2.5-point home favorite in this 2018 NBA playoffs game, down a half-point from the opening line. The over-under, or total points Vegas thinks will be scored, is down 1.5 points to 197.5.

On Wednesday, the final day of the regular season, the Bucks were 6.5-point underdogs at Philly. Milwaukee actually would benefit by losing, thus avoiding Cleveland in the first round. The result: The Bucks lost by 35.

In Game 1, Boston was favored by 4 points. The Celts covered for the sixth time in their past seven at TD Garden.

Hartstein knows Milwaukee likely will get another huge performance from the "Greek Freak," Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had 35 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists and three steals Sunday. But if the seventh-seeded Bucks expect to win -- or at least cover the spread -- they'll need more from point guard Eric Bledsoe.

Bledsoe scored nine points on 4-of-12 shooting Sunday, committing five turnovers with no steals. It was only the fourth time since the start of February that he didn't score in double digits.

The Celtics will cover for the sixth time in seven meetings if Al Horford (24 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, three blocks, two steals) controls the game again and Terry Rozier (4 of 9) stays hot from 3-point range.

Youngsters like Jayson Tatum (19 points, 10 rebounds) and Jaylen Brown (20 points) must show the same poise they displayed Sunday.

