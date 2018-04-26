Bucks vs. Celtics odds, Game 6: 2018 NBA playoffs picks, predictions from data scientist on 5-1 run

With their season hanging in the balance, the Milwaukee Bucks, trailing 3-2, host the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. The home team has held serve in each of the first five games of this series, and the Bucks need to keep that streak going if they want to see a Game 7 on Saturday.

Milwaukee opened as a 4.5-point favorite; the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has inched up from 200 to 200.5.

Oh, who specializes in advanced statistical analyses, has examined every matchup, every player and every trend for Boston-Milwaukee and locked in his confident against-the-spread pick. We can tell you he's expecting a high-scoring affair and is leaning towards the over.

On Sunday, Oh jumped on the Celtics, a 4.5-point Game 4 road underdog, to cover against the Bucks, noting Boston would play with much more intensity than it showed in Game 3. The result? Jaylen Brown scored 34 points in a valiant 104-102 Boston loss, allowing Oh to cover the spread.

Boston is 8-1 against the spread in its last nine conference quarterfinal games, and the over is 8-1 in Milwaukee's previous nine home contests.

Giannis Antetokounmpo may be young, but he's flourishing this postseason. While he has tried to incorporate his teammates into the offense, he's at the point where he can take games over, even ones against excellent defensive-minded squads like the Celtics. After tallying 35 points in Game 1 and 30 in Game 2, his scoring has dropped off.

In Game 5, he only attempted 10 shots and netted 16 points despite a series-high nine assists. Antetokounmpo, who should be fueled by frenzied Bucks fans, is too quick to be denied easy hoops slashing through the paint. Expect plenty of hard fouls by Boston to keep him in check.

But the Celtics can cover the spread -- and win outright -- by playing with a little more urgency. Coach Brad Stevens stresses discipline, but Boston's half-court offense has been stagnant in the first five games. The Celtics have been lucky to get bailed out by wild 3's late in possessions, but at some point their luck will run out.

Jaylen Brown should be shooting more. The guard swished 34 points in Game 4, but only 14 in Game 5. He's also knocking down 44 percent of his 3-pointers. If he's open from deep, he needs to let it fly.

Do the Bucks keep their season alive and force a pivotal Game 7 on Saturday, or can the Celtics put this series to bed with a grueling, hard-fought road win?

