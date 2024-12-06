The Milwaukee Bucks (11-10) go on the road to suit up against the Boston Celtics (18-4) in a collision between Eastern Conference powers. After picking up a loss on Dec. 1, the Celtics have won two games in a row. On Wednesday, Boston outlasted the Detroit Pistons 130-120. On the other side, Milwaukee had its seven-game win streak halted as the Atlanta Hawks beat the Bucks 119-104. Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable, while Khris Middleton (ankle) is officially listed as questionable for Milwaukee, though he reportedly is in line to make his season debut. Jayson Tatum (knee), Kristaps Porzingis (leg) and Al Horford (toe) are questionable for the Celtics.

Tipoff from TD Garden in Boston is 7:30 p.m. ET. Boston is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Bucks vs. Celtics odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 229.5. Before locking in any Celtics vs. Bucks picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Bucks vs. Celtics spread: Boston -7.5

Bucks vs. Celtics over/under: 229.5 points

Bucks vs. Celtics money line: Boston -305, Milwaukee +245

BOS: The Celtics have won six straight games at home

MIL: The Bucks are 8-12-1 against the spread this season

Why the Bucks can cover

Antetokounmpo remains a force for Milwaukee. He's first in the NBA in points (32.6), sixth in rebounds (11.6) and fifth in field-goal percentage (61.6%). The 29-year-old has compiled 16 double-doubles this season. In his last game, Antetokounmpo had 31 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. He should have even more space to operate if Middleton is able to effectively return.

In the backcourt, guard Damian Lillard is a solid shot-creator and facilitator. Lillard ranks 10th in the NBA in both points (25.9) and assists (7.5) while shooting 37% from beyond the arc. He's notched at least 25 points and five assists in four straight games. The Weber State product has also made five-plus 3-pointers in four straight games.

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston owns an explosive offense. The Celtics are ranked third in the NBA scoring offense (120), eighth in 3-point percentage (41.7%) and first in 3-pointers made (400). Tatum is a three-level scorer with a smooth jumper. He is sixth in the league in points (28.4) with 8.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. On Dec. 1 versus the Cavaliers, he had 33 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

If Tatum can't go, Jaylen Brown is another two-way force who can take over. Brown finishes with force at the rim but spaces the floor as well. The 28-year-old ranks 12th in the NBA in points (25.2) with 6.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. He's scored 28-plus in back-to-back games.

