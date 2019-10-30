Bucks vs. Celtics odds, line, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Oct. 30 predictions from advanced computer model

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics host Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, and tipoff from the Garden is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Both teams enter this game with 2-1 records and Eastern Conference Championship aspirations. Each team returns most of its core from last year, along with several key additions. Milwaukee lost Malcolm Brogdon and Nikola Mirotic, but brought in veterans Wesley Matthews, Robin Lopez, and Kyle Korver. The Celtics lost starters Kyrie Irving and Al Horford, but replaced them with Kemba Walker and Enes Kanter. Unfortunately, Kanter (knee) will miss his third straight game, while his backup, Daniel Theis (ankle), is also questionable. Milwaukee is a three-point road favorite, while the over-under for total points is 222 in the latest Bucks vs Celtics odds. Before you make any Celtics vs. Bucks picks and NBA predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The model is well aware of how ill-equipped the Celtics are to deal with Antetokounmpo defensively. Boston's rebounding rate is down from 49.3 percent last year to 46.6 percent (27th in the NBA) this season. They've struggled to keep opponents off the glass and defend the rim with Kanter and Theis sidelined.

The Greek Freak has opened the season on a torrid pace, averaging 24 points, 13 rebounds, and nine assists, despite being limited by foul trouble and blowouts. Antetokounmpo scored at least 30 points in all three meetings with Boston last year, and that was with Horford there to defend him. Milwaukee also was one of the top teams in the NBA when it came to travel last year. Their 60.9 percent cover rate on the road was the second-best in the NBA, while Boston covered the spread in just 48.9 percent of home games.

Just because the Celtics have no answer for Antetokounmpo, doesn't mean the Bucks will cover the spread against Boston on Wednesday, though.

The model is also well aware of how important the loss of Malcolm Brogdon and Nikola Mirotic was to Milwaukee. Those two ranked third and fifth on the team in player efficiency rating, respectively. Brogdon in particular has looked like he was perhaps an even more vital part of Milwaukee's success than anyone knew. In his first season away from Milwaukee, Brogdon has averaged 22.3 points and 10.7 assists with a true shooting percentage above 60 percent.

It's possible that sportsbooks aren't taking into account how important those losses are, overvaluing Milwaukee early in the season based off of last season's results. Meanwhile, the Celtics have several players trending up. Tatum looks set for a career year, as he's upped his three point rate significantly and is knocking them down at a 46 percent clip.

Perhaps even more encouragingly, Boston has received positive contributions from Gordon Hayward, who looks healthy and confident for the first time in years. Hayward is averaging 16 points and 6 rebounds with efficient shooting, and he could add a dimension to the Celtics that they never got from him last year.

