The Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics begin their 2020-21 regular season schedules on Wednesday evening. Both teams enter the campaign with sky-high expectations, as both reached the Eastern Conference semifinals before falling short in 2019-20. The Bucks posted the NBA's best regular season record (56-17) last season, with Giannis Antetokounmpo signing a lucrative contract extension in the offseason. The Celtics were also a potent team, posting a 48-24 mark in 2019-20, and Jayson Tatum returns as a budding superstar.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Bucks as four-point road favorites, up from the opening line, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 224 in the latest Bucks vs. Celtics odds. Before you make any Celtics vs. Bucks picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is up nearly $8,100 over the past two seasons. Last year, it went a stunning 61-33 on top-rated picks against the spread, returning almost $2,500 on those selections alone. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bucks vs. Celtics. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the NBA odds from William Hill and trends for Celtics vs. Bucks:

Bucks vs. Celtics spread: Bucks -4

Bucks vs. Celtics over-under: 224 points

Bucks vs. Celtics money line: Bucks -185, Celtics +165

MIL: The Bucks are 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 games

BOS: The Celtics are 7-6 against the spread in the last 13 games

Latest Odds: Boston Celtics +4 Bet Now

Why the Bucks can cover



The Bucks were the best team in the NBA during the 2019-20 regular season, and the key pieces of that roster return for another run. Antetokounmpo, the reigning NBA MVP, averaged 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists last season, with elite defense as part of his arsenal. Khris Middleton was able to maintain elite efficiency, including a 41.5 percent mark on three-point attempts, and he averaged 20.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.

From there, the Bucks added Jrue Holiday to a group that was already the best in the NBA on defense last season, leading the league in points allowed per possession, effective field goal percentage allowed and defensive rebound rate. Offensively, the Bucks had the No. 1 mark in the league in effective field goal percentage, and they ranked as a top-six offense in generating overall efficiency.

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston is on the short list of teams that finished with elite metrics on both offense and defense last season. The Celtics were a top-five team in offensive and defensive efficiency, with most of the core pieces returning. Boston will miss Kemba Walker (knee) in the backcourt, but the Celtics were the No. 6 team in the NBA in avoiding turnovers (13.6 percent) and the No. 5 team in the league in generating offensive rebounds (27.1 percent).

Defensively, Boston was No. 4 in shooting efficiency allowed, which is key against this Bucks team, and the Celtics created a turnover on 15.4 percent of possessions, which was the sixth-best mark in the NBA. Though the Bucks have the best player in Antetokounmpo, Tatum is also a rising star, averaging 23.4 points and 7.0 rebounds per game in 2019-20.

How to make Bucks vs. Celtics picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, with Antetokounmpo and Tatum both projected to fall short of their season-long scoring averages from 2019-20. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Celtics vs. Bucks? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Bucks vs. Celtics spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.