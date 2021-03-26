The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee is 29-14 overall and 18-5 at home, while Boston is 21-23 overall and 8-16 on the road. The teams have split their first two meetings this season.

Milwaukee is favored by six points in the latest Bucks vs. Celtics odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 235. Before entering any Celtics vs. Bucks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it has returned more than $9,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up almost $1,200 on its top-rated picks this season, and dating back to last year, it enters Week 14 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 91-53 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bucks vs. Celtics. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Celtics vs. Bucks:

Bucks vs. Celtics spread: Bucks -6

Bucks vs. Celtics over-under: 235 points

What you need to know about the Bucks

In the first of two consecutive games between the teams, Milwaukee edged Boston 121-119 on Wednesday. Bobby Portis had 21 points, and Khris Middleton, posted a double-double on 27 points and 13 rebounds. Giannis Antetokounmpo returned after missing a game with a knee injury. He scored s season-low 13 points.

Milwaukee has won eight consecutive games and 13 of 14. The Bucks held on for the win on Wednesday despite nearly blowing a 90-65 third quarter lead. Milwaukee blocked two Boston shots in the final minute.

What you need to know about the Celtics

Jaylen Brown dropped a double-double on 24 points and 10 boards, and Kemba Walker shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points and six assists on Wednesday. Daniel Theis missed a last-second 3-point attempt in the loss to Milwaukee. The Celtics have lost five of their past six games.

The Celtics did not score in the final 1:32 on Wednesday. Theis was traded to Chicago on Thursday. Jeff Teague was also traded to Orlando on Thursday in a deal for Evan Fournier. Tristan Thompson (health and safety protocols) will not play on Friday,

How to make Bucks vs. Celtics picks

The model has simulated Bucks vs. Celtics 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Bucks vs. Celtics? And which side of the spread hits in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bucks vs. Celtics spread to jump on Friday, all from the model that is on an incredible 91-53 roll.