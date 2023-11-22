Eastern Conference contenders clash as the Milwaukee Bucks (10-4) and the Boston Celtics (11-3) meet on Wednesday evening. The Bucks are red-hot, winning five straight games. On Monday, Milwaukee outlasted the Washington Wizards 142-129. Boston, meanwhile, just had its four-game win streak stopped. The Celtics fell to the Charlotte Hornets 121-118 in an overtime bout on Monday.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden in Boston. Boston is a 5.5-point favorites in the latest Bucks vs. Celtics odds. The over/under for total points is set at 234. Before making any Celtics vs. Bucks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five seasons. The model enters Week 5 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a 82-46 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning more than $3,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Celtics vs. Bucks and locked in its NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Bucks vs. Celtics:

Bucks vs. Celtics spread: Celtics -5.5

Bucks vs. Celtics over/under: 234

Bucks vs. Celtics money line: Celtics -228, Bucks +184

MIL: The Milwaukee Bucks have hit the 1H ML in 40 of their last 55 games

BOS: The Boston Celtics have hit the 4Q Game Total Under in 66 of their last 100 games

Bucks vs. Celtics picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Celtics can cover

Forward Jayson Tatum excels as the catalyst offensively. The Duke product crashes the boards, leading the team in both points (28.2) and rebounds (9). In his last outing, Tatum notched 45 points, 13 rebounds and six assists.

Guard Jrue Holiday will be energized to suit up against his former team. Holiday thrives as a two-way force in the backcourt. He plays defense at such a high level to go along with his superb playmaking ability. The two-time All-Star is first on the team in assists (5.1) with 12.8 points and 7.4 rebounds. On Nov. 17 versus the Raptors, Holiday had 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists. See which team to pick here.

Why the Bucks can cover

Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is a freakish athlete who can dominate in the open court. Antetokounmpo has great handles and instincts in the lane defensively. The seven-time All-Star selection is averaging a team-high 30.2 points with 10.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. He's racked up 40-plus points in back-to-back games. In his last outing, Antetokounmpo totaled 42 points, 13 boards, and eight assists.

Guard Damian Lillard (probable, oblique) has the ability to be a dominant offensive force. Lillard is a skilled finisher at the rim with effortless shooting range. The seven-time All-Star logged 24.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. He supplied at least 25 points in three of his last four games. On Nov. 18, Lillard finished with 27 points and 12 assists. See which team to pick here.

How to make Bucks vs. Celtics picks

The model has simulated Celtics vs. Bucks 10,000 times and is leaning Under the total, projecting 232 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can only see the picks at SportsLine.

Who wins Celtics vs. Bucks, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see the picks, all from the model that is on a 82-46 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.