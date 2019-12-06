Bucks vs. Clippers: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Bucks vs. Clippers basketball game
Who's Playing
Milwaukee (home) vs. Los Angeles (away)
Current Records: Milwaukee 19-3; Los Angeles 16-6
What to Know
The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee is currently enjoying a 13-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.
The Bucks made easy work of the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday and carried off a 127-103 win. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Milwaukee had established a 92-72 advantage.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles' and the Portland Trail Blazers' matchup on Tuesday was close at halftime, but Los Angeles turned on the heat in the second half with 55 points. Los Angeles was the clear victor by an 117-97 margin over Portland. The Clippers can attribute much of their success to PF Montrezl Harrell, who had 26 points along with nine boards.
Their wins bumped the Bucks to 19-3 and the Clippers to 16-6. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bucks enter the game with 48.40% field goal percentage, good for best in the league. The Clippers have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank second in the league when it comes to rebounds per game, with 49 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: Fox Sports Net Wisconsin
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $50.00
Odds
The Bucks are a 3.5-point favorite against the Clippers.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 232
Series History
Los Angeles have won five out of their last nine games against Milwaukee.
- Nov 06, 2019 - Milwaukee 129 vs. Los Angeles 124
- Mar 28, 2019 - Milwaukee 128 vs. Los Angeles 118
- Nov 10, 2018 - Los Angeles 128 vs. Milwaukee 126
- Mar 27, 2018 - Los Angeles 105 vs. Milwaukee 98
- Mar 21, 2018 - Los Angeles 127 vs. Milwaukee 120
- Mar 15, 2017 - Milwaukee 97 vs. Los Angeles 96
- Mar 03, 2017 - Milwaukee 112 vs. Los Angeles 101
- Dec 16, 2015 - Los Angeles 103 vs. Milwaukee 90
- Dec 09, 2015 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Milwaukee 95
