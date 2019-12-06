Bucks vs. Clippers: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Milwaukee (home) vs. Los Angeles (away)

Current Records: Milwaukee 19-3; Los Angeles 16-6

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee is currently enjoying a 13-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

The Bucks made easy work of the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday and carried off a 127-103 win. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Milwaukee had established a 92-72 advantage.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles' and the Portland Trail Blazers' matchup on Tuesday was close at halftime, but Los Angeles turned on the heat in the second half with 55 points. Los Angeles was the clear victor by an 117-97 margin over Portland. The Clippers can attribute much of their success to PF Montrezl Harrell, who had 26 points along with nine boards.

Their wins bumped the Bucks to 19-3 and the Clippers to 16-6. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bucks enter the game with 48.40% field goal percentage, good for best in the league. The Clippers have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank second in the league when it comes to rebounds per game, with 49 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Fox Sports Net Wisconsin

Fox Sports Net Wisconsin Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $50.00

Odds

The Bucks are a 3.5-point favorite against the Clippers.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 232

Series History

Los Angeles have won five out of their last nine games against Milwaukee.