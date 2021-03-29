The Los Angeles Clippers will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 10 p.m. ET on Monday at the Staples Center. Los Angeles is 31-16 overall and 16-6 at home, while Milwaukee is 29-16 overall and 11-9 on the road. The Bucks have won the last four games between the teams.

Los Angeles is favored by 2.5-points in the latest Clippers vs. Bucks odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 232.

Clippers vs. Bucks spread: Clippers -2.5

Clippers vs. Bucks over-under: 232 points

Clippers vs. Bucks money line: Los Angeles -140, Milwaukee +120



What you need to know about the Bucks

Milwaukee lost to the New York Knicks at home on Saturday, 102-96. The Bucks have lost two consecutive games after winning eight straight. Giannis Antetokounmpo missed the game with a sprained knee. He is not on the injury report for Monday's game. Thanasis Antetokounmpo scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in Saturday's setback.

Jordan Nwora scored 21 points on Saturday. Khris Middleton (hip), Jrue Holiday (knee) and Donte DiVincenzo sat out on Saturday and are not listed on the injury report for Monday. Bobby Portis (health and safety protocols) and P.J. Tucker (calf) were out Saturday and will not play on Monday.

What you need to know about the Clippers

Los Angeles beat Philadelphia on Saturday, 122-112. The Clippers have won five consecutive games. Kawhi Leonard scored 28 points. He had 19 in the first half. Los Angeles led by five at halftime, scored the first seven points of the third quarter and extended its lead to as much as 19 points in the fourth quarter. Serge Ibaka (back) and Patrick Beverley (knee) will not play Monday.

Terance Mann had a season-best 23 points on Saturday. He made his first eight field goal attempts and 10-of-12 overall. Rajon Rondo (abductor) is also out and has yet to make his Clippers debut after being acquired from the Hawks last week.

