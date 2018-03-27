Bucks vs. Clippers odds: NBA picks from senior analyst on 23-9 run on Milwaukee games
Larry Hartstein has his finger on the pulse of Bucks basketball and just released a play for Tuesday
The Clippers are two games back in the race for the No. 8 spot in the Western Conference. Every game from here on out is huge for them, starting with Tuesday's showdown with the Bucks at 10:30 p.m. ET. The Clippers are three-point home favorites, while the over-under, or total points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 225.
Before picking either side, you need to read what SportsLine senior analyst Larry Hartstein -- who has put together a pair of sizzling runs against the spread on these teams -- has to say.
When it comes to the Clippers, Hartstein has hit on 23 of 32 picks for a ridiculous 72 percent cash rate. On Bucks picks, he has nailed 12 of 17, or 70.6 percent.
His Clippers streak includes three winning picks in the past nine days -- Pacers (-3.5) last Friday, Timberwolves (-4) last Tuesday and Trail Blazers (+2) on March 18.
Hartstein has now examined every matchup, every player and every trend for Tuesday's showdown and locked in his pick.
Hartstein knows these two teams faced off in Milwaukee just six days ago, a 127-120 Clippers victory. The Bucks had no answer for DeAndre Jordan, who finished with 25 points and 22 rebounds.
There's an asterisk worth noting: Bucks all-everything forward Giannis Antetokounmpo left in the first half with an ankle injury.
With the Greek Freak sidelined, reserves Shabazz Muhammad, Brandon Jennings and Tony Snell led the way in a 13-point win over the Bulls on Friday. Antetokounmpo returned Sunday to pace a 106-103 win over the Spurs.
Against the spread, the Bucks are eight games under .500 on the season, but 18-16 on the road. That's a near-inverse on the Clippers' numbers: they're five games above .500 overall, but 16-19 at home.
Hartstein says the line in this game isn't where it should be. He's sharing why, and who to back, at SportsLine.
So what side of Bucks-Clippers do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong point-spread pick by Hartstein, who is crushing the NBA and riding a pair of red-hot streaks on these teams.
