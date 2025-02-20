The Milwaukee Bucks (29-24) and Los Angeles Clippers (31-23) will both return from the All-Star Break when they square off on Thursday night. Milwaukee won two of its final three games before the break, and it sits in fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings. Los Angeles is riding a three-game winning streak and ranks sixth in the Western Conference, holding a one-game advantage over Minnesota for the final spot that avoids the play-in tournament. Los Angeles picked up a 117-107 win at home in the first meeting between these teams this season.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Fiserv Forum. The Clippers are favored by 1 point in the latest Bucks vs. Clippers odds, while the over/under is 227.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Bucks vs. Clippers spread: Bucks +1

Bucks vs. Clippers over/under: 227.5 points

Bucks vs. Clippers money line: Bucks: -109, Clippers: -109

Why the Bucks can cover

Milwaukee continues to monitor the status of star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has not played since Feb. 2 due to a strained left calf. The All-Star Break came at the right time, and Antetokounmpo is questionable for this contest. Guard Damian Lillard is also questionable with a right hamstring strain after sitting out against the Timberwolves last week.

The Bucks acquired veteran forward Kyle Kuzma in a multi-player trade with the Wizards earlier this month, and he is averaging 16.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in his first four games in Milwaukee. He could play alongside Antetokounmpo and Lillard for the first time on Thursday. Milwaukee has won five of its last six home games against the Clippers.

Why the Clippers can cover

Los Angeles is not dealing with as many key injuries as Milwaukee entering this matchup, as Kawhi Leonard (knee) is expected to play. Point guard Ben Simmons made his Clippers debut in an overtime win over the Jazz last Thursday, finishing with 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists in 27 minutes off the bench. The Clippers already picked up one win over the Bucks this season, covering the spread as 3.5-point home favorites.

James Harden poured in 40 points in that game, and he is averaging 21.5 points per game this season. Norman Powell, who competed in the 3-Point Contest, is the leading scorer at 24.2 points per game. Milwaukee has only covered the spread twice in its last nine games, including just once in its last six games against Western Conference opponents.

How to make Bucks vs. Clippers picks

