Bucks vs. Clippers odds, spread, line: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 6 predictions from advanced computer model
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Clippers vs. Bucks game 10,000 times.
In a battle between projected NBA title contenders, the Milwaukee Bucks visit the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday. Though the matchup still projects for plenty of intrigue, the Clippers will be without Kawhi Leonard (load management) and Paul George (shoulder) for this contest, while the Bucks are at full strength. Both teams have covered their last two games, and tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET at Staples Center. Sportsbooks list the Clippers as one-point home favorites, down a half-point from the opener, while the Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 227.5 in the latest Clippers vs. Bucks odds. Before you make any Bucks vs. Clippers picks or NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and anyone who followed it last season saw massive returns. The model finished 300-252 on all its top-rated NBA picks. On top-rated against-the-spread and money line NBA picks alone, the model returned a whopping $4,280.
Now, it has locked in on Bucks vs. Clippers. We can tell you it's leaning Under, and it also says one side of the spread hits in more than 60 percent of simulations. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.
The model knows the Bucks are perhaps the NBA's top team, topping the league in net rating (plus-10.2) through seven games this season. Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is at the center of it all for Milwaukee, averaging 27.7 points, 14.0 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game, and he also brings elite-level defense to the table. Antetokounmpo is flanked by quality floor-spacers and, while Milwaukee does not have a legitimate No. 2 superstar, Khris Middleton was an All-Star last season while providing a secondary punch.
But just because the Milwaukee has a few edges doesn't mean it will cover the Clippers vs. Bucks spread on Wednesday.
The model also knows the Clippers are a tough out, even when Leonard isn't on the floor. Los Angeles boasts a dynamic offensive unit, headlined by Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell, that is fully capable of matching the Bucks at every turn. The Clippers' defense undoubtedly takes a hit without its pair of star forwards, but with Williams captaining the offense and a deep selection of role players, Milwaukee has the defensive firepower to contain the opposition.
So who wins Clippers vs. Bucks? And which side of the spread hits in more than 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Bucks vs. Clippers spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trae Young dominates in Hawks return
Young led the Hawks past the Spurs on Tuesday night with a 28-point second half
-
LeBron makes triple-double history
LeBron is the oldest player in NBA history to record three straight triple-doubles
-
Bulls blow 19-point lead, save cover
Chandler Hutchison scored five meaningless points in the final minute to break the hearts of...
-
Hayward dominates Cavs, shows he's back
Hayward put up a career-high 39 points and shot 17-of-20 from the field
-
Trae Young puts nasty crossover on Spurs
Aldridge got switched onto Young on the perimeter, and it was time to dance
-
Gasol says NBA has lost 'beauty, purity'
Gasol thinks that there is too much emphasis placed on speed in the league today
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans