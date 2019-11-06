Bucks vs. Clippers odds, spread, line: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 6 predictions from advanced computer model

In a battle between projected NBA title contenders, the Milwaukee Bucks visit the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday. Though the matchup still projects for plenty of intrigue, the Clippers will be without Kawhi Leonard (load management) and Paul George (shoulder) for this contest, while the Bucks are at full strength. Both teams have covered their last two games, and tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET at Staples Center. Sportsbooks list the Clippers as one-point home favorites, down a half-point from the opener, while the Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 227.5 in the latest Clippers vs. Bucks odds. Before you make any Bucks vs. Clippers picks or NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and anyone who followed it last season saw massive returns. The model finished 300-252 on all its top-rated NBA picks. On top-rated against-the-spread and money line NBA picks alone, the model returned a whopping $4,280.

Now, it has locked in on Bucks vs. Clippers. We can tell you it's leaning Under, and it also says one side of the spread hits in more than 60 percent of simulations. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The Bucks are perhaps the NBA's top team, topping the league in net rating (plus-10.2) through seven games this season. Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is at the center of it all for Milwaukee, averaging 27.7 points, 14.0 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game, and he also brings elite-level defense to the table. Antetokounmpo is flanked by quality floor-spacers and, while Milwaukee does not have a legitimate No. 2 superstar, Khris Middleton was an All-Star last season while providing a secondary punch.

But just because the Milwaukee has a few edges doesn't mean it will cover the Clippers vs. Bucks spread on Wednesday.

The Clippers are a tough out, even when Leonard isn't on the floor. Los Angeles boasts a dynamic offensive unit, headlined by Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell, that is fully capable of matching the Bucks at every turn. The Clippers' defense undoubtedly takes a hit without its pair of star forwards, but with Williams captaining the offense and a deep selection of role players, Milwaukee has the defensive firepower to contain the opposition.

So who wins Clippers vs. Bucks? And which side of the spread hits in more than 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Bucks vs. Clippers spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.